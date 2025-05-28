Revs and Boxcars Rained out on Wednesday in Hagerstown

(Hagerstown, Md.): Wednesday morning's scheduled tilt between the York Revolution and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. before the Revs return home for a weeklong homestand at WellSpan Park.

York grabbed a rain-shortened five-inning victory, 4-3 in the series opener in western Maryland on Tuesday night, improving to a franchise best 17-9 through 26 games while maintaining their two-game lead for first place in the North Division. It was the 30th rain-shortened game in franchise history and only the second to be called after just the minimum five innings.

Wednesday's rainout marks the fifth already this season. The Revs endured just two rainouts last year, by comparison.

Revs fans can catch Thursday's doubleheader live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 4 p.m.







