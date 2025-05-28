Game Postponed
May 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Our game tonight (5/28) has been postponed. We will play a single admission 7-inning double header tomorrow (5/29) beginning at 4:00 pm. Game two will begin at roughly 6:30 pm, after the conclusion of game one.
Your tickets for tonight's game can be used as a voucher for any future home game for the 2025 season. They must be transferred at the box office, via email or phone call. You can reach our Box Office Manager, Davis Cummings, at dcummings@flying boxcars.com, or our Ticket Sales Associate, Beau Meehan, at tickets@flyingboxcars.com.
Please reach out with any questions or to exchange tickets!
Thank you for your continued support, we look forward to seeing you at the park soon!
