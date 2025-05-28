Stormers Rained Out
May 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
Wednesday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Stormers and Staten Island FerryHawks has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Thursday, May 29, it has been announced.
Lancaster will start left-handers Keylan Killgore (1-2) and Max Green (0-0). Lefties Christian Allegretti and Ryan Williamson will go for the host FerryHawks. Fans may tune into the twin-bill on FloBaseball, beginning at 10:25.
