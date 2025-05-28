Stormers Rained Out

Wednesday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Stormers and Staten Island FerryHawks has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Thursday, May 29, it has been announced.

Lancaster will start left-handers Keylan Killgore (1-2) and Max Green (0-0). Lefties Christian Allegretti and Ryan Williamson will go for the host FerryHawks. Fans may tune into the twin-bill on FloBaseball, beginning at 10:25.







