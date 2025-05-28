Peppers Drop Fifth Straight in 12-8 Loss to Crabs

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers surrendered six runs over the final two frames to Southern Maryland on Wednesday, falling 12-8 and losing their fifth straight contest - all of them being at home.

A season ago, Gastonia lost 17 games at CaroMont Health Park all year long.

On Wednesday, Gastonia lost its 13th game at home. Just 29 games in.

Just like the previous two games, the Ghost Peppers managed to score plenty of runs. Eight runs on 11 hits, to be exact. They took a 7-6 lead on Patrick Mazeika's go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, which was the club's first lead since 1-0 in the opening inning.

Bryan Blanton and Nick Snyder then each allowed three runs in the eighth and ninth, respectively, putting the game out of reach for the Peppers.

Gastonia hit three home runs on Wednesday, with Jack Reinheimer's leadoff homer getting the scoring started. Reinheimer now has three homers and has driven in six runs over the past four games.

Prior to the second Gastonia homer, Giovanni Digiacomo hit a grand slam off Tanner Myatt in the third inning. Digiacomo went 4-for-5 in the game, coming a triple shy of the cycle.

Cole Roederer cut the deficit to two with his fifth homer of the season, a two-run blast in the bottom of the third. The lefty crushed it 410 feet to right field, and has now hit long balls in each of his past three games.

Gastonia continued to creep closer, making it 5-4 in the fourth, 6-5 in the fifth and then taking the lead on Mazeika's single in the sixth. The Ghost Peppers scored in five out of the first six innings of the game.

But the offensive output wasn't enough to stove off the Crabs.

Alejandro De Aza's bases-clearing double in the eighth and Brett Barrera's two-run double in the ninth helped give Southern Maryland a comfortable lead late, as the Blue Crabs finished off Gastonia 12-8 and has now taken the first two games of the series.

Gastonia falls to 9-20 overall and 4-13 at CaroMont Health Park. The Ghost Peppers aim to take the final home game of the week-long series against the Blue Crabs, with first pitch on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.







