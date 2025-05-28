Dirty Birds Even Series against High Point

May 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds rebounded with a dominant 7-1 victory over the High Point Rockers, thanks to a late offensive explosion and solid pitching. A five-run eighth inning capped off rainy morning victory for the Dirty Birds

Charleson Key Performance Highlights:

Chad Sedio (1B): 2-for-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R (.375 AVG).

Joseph Rosa (SS): 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, HBP (.198 AVG).

James Nelson (LF): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, SB (.289 AVG).

JJ Matijevic (DH): 2-for-5, 2 RBI (.287 AVG).

Pitching Breakdown

High Point:

Jonah Scolaro (L, 2-1): Struggled with command, walking five and allowing two runs over two innings (5.54 ERA).

Justin Lewis: Allowed five earned runs in the eighth inning, including a homer to Sedio, ballooning his ERA to 10.80.

Charleston:

Samuel Reyes (W, 1-2): Steadied the game in long relief with 2.1 innings of scoreless work, fanning two (4.86 ERA).

Frank Moscatiello: Held High Point to one hit over two innings, maintaining his composure despite three walks (3.86 ERA).

Key Moments

Early Lead for High Point:

Gonzalez's sacrifice fly in the first inning brought home Burt, giving High Point an early 1-0 lead.

Charleston Responds in the 2nd:

Sedio doubled and later scored as Rosa's two-RBI double gave the Dirty Birds a 2-1 lead.

Eighth-Inning Breakout:

A five-run rally punctuated by Sedio's solo homer and Matijevic's two-RBI single put the game out of reach for High Point.

Game Impact:

Charleston showcased its offensive depth, while High Point struggled to generate runs despite early opportunities. Charleston's bullpen proved to be a stabilizing force, ensuring the Dirty Birds secured a convincing win.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.