Dirty Birds Even Series against High Point
May 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
The Charleston Dirty Birds rebounded with a dominant 7-1 victory over the High Point Rockers, thanks to a late offensive explosion and solid pitching. A five-run eighth inning capped off rainy morning victory for the Dirty Birds
Charleson Key Performance Highlights:
Chad Sedio (1B): 2-for-3, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R (.375 AVG).
Joseph Rosa (SS): 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, HBP (.198 AVG).
James Nelson (LF): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, SB (.289 AVG).
JJ Matijevic (DH): 2-for-5, 2 RBI (.287 AVG).
Pitching Breakdown
High Point:
Jonah Scolaro (L, 2-1): Struggled with command, walking five and allowing two runs over two innings (5.54 ERA).
Justin Lewis: Allowed five earned runs in the eighth inning, including a homer to Sedio, ballooning his ERA to 10.80.
Charleston:
Samuel Reyes (W, 1-2): Steadied the game in long relief with 2.1 innings of scoreless work, fanning two (4.86 ERA).
Frank Moscatiello: Held High Point to one hit over two innings, maintaining his composure despite three walks (3.86 ERA).
Key Moments
Early Lead for High Point:
Gonzalez's sacrifice fly in the first inning brought home Burt, giving High Point an early 1-0 lead.
Charleston Responds in the 2nd:
Sedio doubled and later scored as Rosa's two-RBI double gave the Dirty Birds a 2-1 lead.
Eighth-Inning Breakout:
A five-run rally punctuated by Sedio's solo homer and Matijevic's two-RBI single put the game out of reach for High Point.
Game Impact:
Charleston showcased its offensive depth, while High Point struggled to generate runs despite early opportunities. Charleston's bullpen proved to be a stabilizing force, ensuring the Dirty Birds secured a convincing win.
