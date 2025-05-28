Revs Pick up Rain-Shortened Win in Hagerstown

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution picked up a rain-shortened 4-3 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in five innings on Tuesday night at Meritus Park. York improves to 17-9 and remains in front by two games for first place in the North Division.

With a light but steady rain persisting from the start of the game, it became apparent that a shortened contest was potentially in the cards, putting a bigger emphasis on plays early in the game as potential game changers.

The first of those came in the bottom of the first inning. With two on and one out, Welington Dotel slashed a single to right field. Boxcars manager Shane Turner, coaching at third base in his first game as manager, sent Jesus Lujano attempting to score from second, but right fielder Justin Connell unleashed a perfect one-hop strike to the plate nailing Lujano to keep the game scoreless.

The Revs scored in the top of the second as William Simoneit's fly ball to left center was dropped following a collision between Lujano and left fielder Chris Kwitzer. That allowed Marty Costes to score a two-out run all the way from first base putting York ahead 1-0.

York rallied for three more runs in the third. Ryan Higgins led off the frame with a base hit to center and Connell worked a one-out walk. Frankie Tostado pounded an RBI double toward the left field corner for his league-leading 18th double of the season. A wild pitch plated Connell and Costes picked up a sac fly when Tostado tagged and raced home on a pop up to second baseman Gary Mattis that was caught against the netting in foul territory as the lead grew to 4-0.

Miles Williams led off the bottom of the third with a homer to left to get Hagerstown on the board but Revs starter Foster Pace set down the next three, carrying a 4-1 lead through three innings.

The Boxcars tightened the margin in the fourth. After Errol Robinson legged out an attempted double play to keep the inning alive, Joe DeLuca served a two-run double to left that landed in front of Higgins who attempted a sliding grab, bringing Hagerstown within a run at 4-3. Revs second baseman Jalen Miller made a lead-saving play up the middle on Williams' grounder for the final out, throwing on the run to first where Tostado made a terrific pick to keep the lead intact.

Dotel's two-out single kept the Boxcars alive in the bottom of the fifth inning and pushed the tying run to second, but reliever Dallas Woolfolk (1-0) entered to retire Kwitzer on a pop up to make it an official five-inning game.

Play was halted at that point after most of the contest had been competed in a driving rain. The umpires ruled the game final 30 minutes later.

Domenic Picone (1-2) went all five innings for Hagerstown, allowing four runs on four hits in the loss. He walked five and struck out five.

Pace walked just one batter and fanned three, working around eight hits to keep the Revs in front through his 4.2 innings.

Notes: The rain-shortened game was the 30th in Revs history but only the second to last just five innings; the other was a 5-1 loss on July 22, 2018 vs Sugar Land. York's 17-9 record is the best in franchise history through 26 games. The Revs are now 9-1 against the Flying Boxcars, having won eight consecutive games head-to-head. The game was also delayed 18 minutes at the outset due to rain.

Up Next: The two teams are scheduled to square off again on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Revs lefty Matt Walker (0-1, 7.36) facing Hagerstown southpaw Mike Kickham (0-3, 9.43). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV.







