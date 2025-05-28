Rainy Day, Loss Get Rockers Down

May 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers fought through a two-hour rain delay and wet and chilly conditions but could not overcome the Charleston Dirty Birds in a 7-1 loss Wednesday afternoon at GoMart Park.

The game was scheduled for a 10:35 a.m. start but was halted due to rain in the top of the second inning with the Rockers leading 1-0. Luis Gonzalez smacked a sacrifice fly to score D.J. Burt who had led off the game with a single then stole second and third base.

After a two-hour delay, play resumed with High Point using reliever Jonah Scolaro (L, 2-1) for the re-start after Cooper Casad had used 13 pitches to set down the Dirty Birds in order in the first.

Scolaro allowed two runs in the bottom of the second, both scoring on a Joseph Rosa double as Charleston took a 2-1 lead.

The score remained the same until the eighth when Justin Lewis relieved Kyle Halbohn who had pitched two hitless innings. Chad Sedio hit a solo homer and James Nelson and J.J. Matijevic each delivered two-run singles as Charleston grew its lead to 7-1.

Samuel Reyes (W, 1-2) earned the win for Charleston, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out two. Joe Record earned the save with two shutout innings of relief.

Five Charleston pitchers held the Rockers to four hits, two from Ben Aklinski and one each from Burt and Evan Edwards.

The Rockers at 21-8 continue to hold a five-game lead over second place Southern Maryland (15-12) in the Atlantic League's South Division.

Game three of the series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Thursday before the Rockers return home to open a nine-game homestand. The first game will be Friday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

NOTES: Evan Edwards singled on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. .. Edwards continues to lead the Atlantic League with 13 homers and 43 RBI.







