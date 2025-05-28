Hot Bats, Plesac's Gem Lift Ducks to Third Straight Win

May 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 6-1 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Legends Field.

Andy Atwood's solo home run to left-center field off Ducks starter Zach Plesac gave the Legends a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Long Island answered with a three-run fourth inning against Legends starter Colton Eastman, with RBI singles by Taylor Kohlwey and Justin O'Conner along with a sac fly from Ed Johnson putting the Flock in front 3-1.

O'Conner's two-out, two-run home run to left in the sixth extended the Ducks lead to four. Kole Kaler added a two-out solo homer to left in the ninth, stretching the advantage to 6-1.

Plesac (4-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five. Eastman (2-3) took the loss, conceding five runs on seven hits and two walks over five and two-thirds innings with 10 strikeouts. The trio of Jonah Dipoto, Tim Melville and Peyton Williams combined for three scoreless innings for the Ducks, yielding one hit while striking out three.

O'Conner led the Ducks offense with two hits, three RBIs and a run.

The Ducks and Legends wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Legends Field. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (0-2, 5.47) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Legends southpaw Tanner Tully (1-3, 4.20).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 3, to open a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.