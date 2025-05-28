Legends Stumble Again as Ducks Control Game Two

May 28, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends suffered their second consecutive loss in the series against the Long Island Ducks, dropping Game 2 by a score of 6-1 on May 28 at Legends Field. Despite jumping ahead with a solo home run by shortstop Andy Atwood in the second inning, Lexington's offense went silent for the remainder of the game, managing just four total hits. The Ducks responded quickly and took control in the fourth inning, plating three runs off starter Colton Eastman.

Eastman, who fell to 2-3 on the season, struggled to control Long Island's lineup, giving up five earned runs over 5.2 innings. He allowed two key extra-base hits, including a home run by Ducks catcher Justin O'Conner in the sixth. Despite that, Eastman was able to strike out 10 batters, the most by any Legends pitcher this season. The bullpen followed with mixed results, as Grant Wood in his professional baseball debut held the Ducks scoreless through 1.1 innings, including recording his first professional strikeout, but reliever Jack Lynch surrendered a solo homer to Kole Kaler in the ninth.

Lexington's bats failed to capitalize on limited opportunities. Outfielder Pedro Gonzalez continued to show signs of life at the top of the order, collecting two hits including a double. However, the middle of the Legends lineup was stymied, with cleanup hitter Curtis Terry going hitless and the team leaving five runners on base. They also struck out eight times against Long Island's pitching staff.

Long Island starter Zach Plesac improved to 4-1, giving the Ducks six strong innings while allowing just three hits and one run. He was supported by three innings of shutout relief from the Ducks bullpen, which combined for four strikeouts and no walks. O'Conner led the Ducks offense with a home run, three RBIs, and a stolen base.

With the loss, the Legends look to avoid being swept at home in the series finale. Thursday, May 29th will be a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 domestics like Miller and Coors Lite, and $3 crafts.

The Legends will be hosting Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic, June 6-8. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.