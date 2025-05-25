Legends Field to Host KHSAA Region 11 Opening Round

The Lexington Legends are excited to announce that Legends Field will be the host for the First Round of the KHSAA Baseball Regional for Region 11.

On Monday, May 26th, eight teams from Central Kentucky will converge at Legends Field for the next step on their journey to a state championship. Those teams will be:

10:00 AM: Lexington Catholic High Schoo l (Lexington) vs Madison Southern High School (Berea) 1:00 PM: Western Hills High School (Frankfort) vs Frederick Douglass High School (Lexington) 4:30 PM: Madison Central High School (Richmond) vs Lexington Christian Academy (Lexington) 7:30 PM: Sayre School (Lexington) vs Franklin County High School (Frankfort)

Tickets for the First Round are available through the Lexington Legends at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling the Legends Ticket Office at 859-252-4487. Tickets are available for each event at $8, and parking will be $5.

The semifinals and finals will be held subsequently at either Lexington Christian Academy or Kentucky Proud Park.







