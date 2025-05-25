Ducks Late Rally the Differnce in Victory over Ferryhawks

May 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The FerryHawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top half of the third inning on an RBI single by Pablo Sandoval off Ducks starting pitcher Mitchell Senger. Staten Island made it 2-0 in their favor in the fourth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tim Borden.

Long Island plated three runs in the home half of the eighth frame to take a 3-2 advantage thanks to an RBI single by Chris Roller, a bases loaded walk issued to Cody Thomas and a sacrifice fly produced by Troy Viola versus the Staten Island relief duo of Connor Higgins and Robbie Baker.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Senger gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings pitched, walking four and striking out three. Mahoney fired six scoreless frames on two hits to go along with seven strikeouts. Tim Melville (2-0) tallied the win with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen and a pair of strikeouts. Higgins (0-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs on one hit in one-third of an inning on the mound, walking three and striking out one. Brayden Nelson closed the game out with a scoreless ninth for his first save as a member of the Flock

Roller, Viola, Taylor Kohlwey, Ronaldo Flores and Kole Kaler had a hit apiece for Long Island, with Roller, Thomas and Viola each driving in a run en route to the victory.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Lexington Legends. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Sterling Sharp (0-1, 15.88) gets the start for the Ducks against a Legends starter to be announced.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 3, to open a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

