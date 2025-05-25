Rockers Edge Gastonia 13-12

May 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, NC - The High Point Rockers used a sudden middle-inning surge to claw back from an 8-2 deficit and win their 20th game of the season. The victory marks High Point's second sweep of the year as the Rockers now own a five-game lead in the Atlantic League's South division.

The Rockers fell behind 8-2 midway through the game, stranding the bases loaded twice before finally breaking through in the top of the sixth. Ian Yetsko led off the inning with a base hit followed by a walk to Isaiah Mirabal. A wild pitch moved both men into scoring position when DJ Burt then lined a double to left that scored a pair to make the score 8-4. Two batters later, Drew Mendoza clobbered a two-run home run to bring High Point within two at 8-6.

Gastonia grabbed another run back on a Cole Roederer solo blast in the bottom of the sixth. With the score 9-6 Gastonia, High Point never wavered, continuing to storm back with a six-run seventh frame.

The Rockers sent nine batters to the plate, with the first five all reaching base. The string of batters included back-to-back homers, a two-run shot from Aidan Brewer and a solo homer from Yetsko to tie the score 9-9. Mirabal collected a single and Burt walked to give Mendoza another opportunity, who sent a laser over the wall in right-center for his second homer of the game in consecutive innings, lifting High Point to a 12-9 advantage.

Gastonia did not go quietly, however, plating two more runs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice and a wild pitch to inch the score back to a one-run game at 12-11 after seven innings.

After neither team scored in the eighth, High Point was in search of insurance in the top of the ninth and found it when Mirabal wrapped a pitch around the foul pole down the left field line for his first professional home run, giving the Rockers a 13-11 lead. The run would prove to be massive, as Gastonia loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with one out. Justin Wylie lifted a sac-fly to the warning track in right field to bring the Ghost Peppers within a tally with Gastonia down to its final out, but Stevie Branche (SV, 3) struck out Roederer to secure the victory for High Point.

Justin Lewis (W, 1-0) earned the win, while Gastonia's Ryan Hennen (L, 1-1) suffered the loss. High Point improved to a league-best 20-7 overall, and have now won nine of the twelve meetings against the Ghost Peppers this season.

High Point will be back in action on Tuesday night, continuing a season-long nine game road trip in Charleston against the Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark.







