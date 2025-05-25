Shane Turner to take the helm for Flying Boxcars

May 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Shane Turner, a veteran baseball man for the past 40 years, has been tapped by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars to replace Mark Mason as the team's manager. Turner will take over the reins Tuesday in Hagerstown when the Flying Boxcars host the York Revolution.

Mason has served as the Boxcars Manager since the team's entry into the Atlantic League in 2024. The first season was considered an expansion team as Mason had to build a roster from scratch. The team has struggled out of the gates in 2025 with a 6-21 record, 11 games out of first place.

"Mark is a good baseball man and even a better person," said Boxcars GM David Blenckstone. "It is never an easy decision to make a change mid-season, especially when we all know that Mark gave it everything he had to improve this season. Unfortunately, the results just are not there so we felt it was time to make a change and potentially right the ship before the second half of the season when all teams start 0-0 again."

Turner comes with impressive credentials. He boasts three World Series rings (2010, 2012 and 2014) as a member of the San Francisco Giants front office. After being drafted by the New York Yankees in 1985, Shane spent time in the Major Leagues with the Phillies, Orioles and Mariners.

"I'm excited for the opportunity and challenge," said Turner, who lives with his wife Beth in Reading, PA. "Situations like these are not easy on anyone involved. Going forward we will create a culture that is competitive, accountable, committed, and establishes a great work ethic. I want each player to raise the expectations of their individual performance and the teams. We want to create something the city of Hagerstown can be proud of."

Shane is reunited with Boxcars Executive Manager, Chuck Domino, who has had a professional relationship and personal friendship with Turner since 1988 when Shane was a second baseman for the Reading Phillies and Domino was the General Manager. They were later reunited in Richmond where Domino was the Chief Executive Manager of San Francisco's Double A affiliate, the Flying Squirrels, and Turner was a main-stay in the Giants Player Development Department.

"Shane eats, sleeps and breathes baseball," said Domino. "We each have three World Series rings from the Giants but his was very hard-earned and instrumental whereas I was just in the right place at the right time. Shane will give every inch of his being to make the Boxcars the best that they can be and we are fortunate that his recent retirement from scouting did not suit him well"







