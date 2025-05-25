Palm's Sunday: Revs Righty Shuts Down Stormers in Finale

May 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): Tyler Palm tossed six outstanding innings as the York Revolution downed the Lancaster Stormers, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park, salvaging the weekend finale.

Palm (2-0) struck out seven and walked just one over six innings, allowing just two runs in the win while the Revs' bullpen took it the rest of the way.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, the Revs began to make their way back as Marty Costes smoked a leadoff single and scored on Jeffrey Wehler's two-out RBI double down the left field line.

Justin Connell drove a game-tying solo homer to right in the top of the fifth, squaring things at 2-2 on his team-leading seventh long ball of the year.

York took the lead with two runs in the sixth. Wehler set things up by pounding a triple into the right field corner and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 advantage. Mason Walker worked a walk, his sixth in his first 10 career plate appearances. With two outs, Connell raked a triple of his own down the right field line, plating Walker all the way from first for a 4-2 lead.

York had trailed 2-0 through the opening three innings despite a handful of hard hit balls, including Jalen Miller's two-out single in the second that resulted in a throw out at home plate when Michael Berglund attempted to score. The Revs had been held to just one run in the first 21 innings of the series before scoring four unanswered in the middle three frames.

Lancaster struck first on Joseph Carpenter's sac fly to left field in the bottom of the first, and added another on Slater Schield's second inning RBI ground out.

Palm embarked on a stretch of 11 consecutive hitters retired beginning in the third as he logged a season-high six innings, matching the Revs' longest starting effort of the year.

Ian Churchill whiffed a pair in a scoreless seventh, working around a one-out walk.

Noah Denoyer issued a leadoff walk in the eighth but picked off Mason Martin before recording a strikeout and a ground out to retire the side in order.

Cam Robinson pulled into a tie for the league lead by nailing down his sixth save in the ninth, retiring pinch-hitter Ariel Sandoval on a game-ending 4-6-3 double play with two runners on.

York improves to a franchise best 16-9 through 25 games while increasing its first place lead to two games in the Atlantic League's North Division.

Notes: The win snaps a five-game road losing skid which followed a perfect 6-0 road start, as the Revs are now 7-5 on the road this season. Lancaster's bid to extend its three-game winning streak is thwarted. York leads the league with a 4.60 team ERA. Including Palm's effort, Revs starting pitchers have a 3.34 ERA over the past 16 games. The well-pitched battle was completed in two hours and 35 minutes, the Revs' quickest nine-inning game of the season thus far. The 2025 War of the Roses series is now tied at 3-3. The Revs played error free defensively in all three games in the series, establishing their longest errorless streak of the year; they have committed just one error in the past five games.

Up Next: The Revs travel to Hagerstown to open a three-game series on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.







