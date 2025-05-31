Lexington Falls to Charleston in Extra Innings Despite Stellar Performances from Atwood and Gonzalez

May 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Charleston, WV - The Lexington Legends head on the road to face the Charleston Dirty Birds for the first game of their three-game series. Oregon State alum Ben Ferrer (1-0) would take the mound for Lexington as former big leaguer Kyle McGowin (1-3) would get the call from the Dirty Birds.

Brady Whalen would get the action started for Lexington as he would lay down a double, but he would be left stranded. Ferrer would make quick work of the Birds in the first frame as he would sit them down in order and tally his first two strikeouts. In the third, Sergio Gutierrez would get aboard with a walk before being driven in by a sac fly from Andy Atwood to put the Legends on the board first.

Dylan Rock got the middle three frames started with a solo shot to give Lexington a 2-0 lead. Chad Sedio would answer back by laying down a lead-off double before scoring on an error to put the Dirty Birds on the board, down 2-1. In the fifth, Charleston capitalized on this as smart baserunning, and a double hit by Sedio would put the Dirty Birds ahead 3-2. Lexington answered back as Ryan McCarthy hit an RBI single to tie the game up in the sixth.

The Legends got back ahead in the seventh as back-to-back homers from Gonzalez and Atwood made the score 5-3. The Dirty Birds inched closer with a wild pitch allowing a run cross the plate. It wouldn't be until the bottom of the ninth when the Dirty Birds forced extra innings after back-to-back walks allowed Benjamen Blackwell to drive in the tying run.

The stalemate would continue, as neither team came up with anything in the tenth. Lexington capitalized on mistakes made by Charleston as a wild pitch allowed Ryan McCarthy to score the go-ahead run. However, a single hit by BJ Lopez would bring in the winning runs to walk it off for the Birds.

The Legends fall 6-7 as they drop the first game of their six-game road trip. Jack Lynch would get the loss for Lexington, and Nic Del Prado would get the win for Charleston. Game two of the series will be Saturday, May 31st, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM.

The Legends will return home on June 6th to kicks off their Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







