Ducks and Revs Split a Pair in York

May 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks and the York Revolution split a pair of game on Saturday evening at WellSpan Park, with the Ducks taking the opener 13-4 before the Revs countered with a 6-1 win.

In the resumption of Friday's suspended game, York took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a wild pitch that scored Michael Berglund and a sac fly off the bat of Marty Costes. Chris Roller tied the game in the fifth with an opposite-field two-run home run to right-center.

A nine-run sixth inning put the Ducks in front 11-2. River Town's RBI double, RBI singles by Ed Johnson, Kole Kaler and JC Encarnacion, a bases loaded walk by Cody Thomas and a grand slam by Troy Viola did the damage. Viola launched a two-run blast over the Arch Nemesis in left field in the eighth, making it an 11-run ballgame.

Brandon Lewis picked up an RBI single to center in the eighth for York. William Simoneit's solo homer to right in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Neither starter factored into the decision. David Griffin pitched two scoreless innings for the Ducks, working around two hits and two walks. Danny Denz tossed three scoreless innings for the Revs, yielding a hit and two walks while striking out three. Brad Case (2-0) picked up the win with a 1-2-3 fifth inning, striking out one. Ian Churchill (1-2) took the loss, giving up eight runs on five hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Viola led the Ducks offense with three hits, six RBIs and two runs. Roller also had three hits and a walk, driving in two runs while scoring three.

Both teams traded zeroes in Saturday's regularly-scheduled game until the bottom of the fifth when Frankie Tostado's two-out grand slam to right-center field off Ducks starter Mitchell Senger gave York a 4-0 lead. Thomas lifted a solo homer over the Arch Nemesis in the sixth to close the gap to 4-1. However, a bases loaded walk by Jalen Miller and a bases loaded hit by pitch of Costes in the bottom of the frame pushed the gap to five.

Revolution starter Tyler Palm (3-0) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five. Senger (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks in five innings with three strikeouts.

Thomas led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI and a run. Johnson added two hits and a walk.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-0, 0.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty Foster Pace (2-1, 5.27).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 3, to open a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders).

