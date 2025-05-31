Connell's Contract Purchased by Twins

York Revolution outfielder Justin Connell

(York, Pa.): The contract of York Revolution outfielder Justin Connell has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins in a deal that was officially completed on Thursday afternoon, the team has announced.

Connell becomes the second Revs player this season to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization, joining Tomo Otosaka who went to the Seattle Mariners organization on May 9.

The 26-year-old was an on-base machine during the season's first month, reaching safely in each of his first 20 games played and in 22 of his 23 total. He led the Atlantic League with a .535 on-base percentage, 53 points ahead of the next closest player. He was tied for the league lead in batting with a .375 average and ranked second in slugging percentage (.722) and third in OPS (1.257). Connell drew 23 walks, one short of the league lead, compared to only 16 strikeouts. He blasted seven home runs including a walk-off shot to complete a five-run comeback on April 30 vs Lancaster, a game-opening leadoff homer on May 7 vs Hagerstown, and had a stretch of three consecutive games with a long ball, May 17-20. That was part of a torrid stretch on which he drove in 10 runs in just five games.

"We're happy for Justin," remarked Revs manager Rick Forney. "He was off to a great start with us offensively, and defensively, made a huge play throwing out a guy at the plate just the other night in his last game with us. He's deserving of the opportunity."

Connell came to York to begin his eighth pro season. He was originally an 11th round draft pick of the Washington Nationals out of high school in 2017 and ascended through the Nationals farm system to reach Double-A Harrisburg in 2022 and 2023. The righty hitter was an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2021 after batting .293 with 21 steals for Wilmington and combined between Wilmington and Harrisburg to slug a career-high 14 homers the following year which was tied for eighth in the Washington farm system.

Born in Barcelona, Spain, Connell and his family moved to Florida during his youth. He had committed to Florida International University before signing with the Nats out of American Heritage High School and has also played for the Spanish national team. As a pro, he is a career .272 hitter in 504 games with 37 homers, 186 RBI, and 89 stolen bases.

Connell becomes the 56th player in Revs history to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in-season and the 11th to go from York to a big league farm system just since the start of last season.

