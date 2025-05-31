Tostado's Slam and Palm's Gem Help Revs Down Ducks

May 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Frankie Tostado broke a scoreless deadlock with a grand slam and Tyler Palm tossed another gem as the York Revolution downed the Long Island Ducks, 6-1 on Saturday night at WellSpan Park. The game was a scheduled seven-inning contest, following the completion of Friday evening's suspended game which Long Island took by a 13-4 final.

Palm (3-0) fired five shutout innings and allowed just three hits while striking out five without a walk to earn his third consecutive victory. He now owns a 1.50 ERA over his past five outings and has struck out 21 while walking just two in his last four starts.

Ed Johnson blooped a double to right with two outs in the fifth and advanced on a passed ball as the first baserunner to reach third in the game, but Palm struck out leadoff man Chris Roller on his final pitch of the night to keep the game scoreless.

Bubba Alleyne battled a leadoff walk from Ducks starter Mitchell Senger in the home half of the fifth and Ryan Higgins drove a double to deep right center to put two in scoring position. Senger recorded a strikeout before intentionally walking Jalen Miller to load the bases. Marty Costes very nearly broke the deadlock with a liner down the left field line but it landed just foul before he was called out on strikes for the second out. Tostado came through in the clutch, launching his fifth career grand slam on a blast to deep right center, powering the Revs ahead 4-0.

Cody Thomas nailed an opposite field homer to left in the top of the sixth, ending Noah Denoyer's five-outing scoreless streak as York led 4-1.

The Revs tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth as Miller worked a bases loaded walk and Costes was hit by a pitch from reliever Mark Washington to force in another run.

York closer Cam Robinson faced a bases loaded jam after a pair of infield singles and a walk with one out in the seventh, but struck out the final two to end it, including coming back from behind in the count 3-0 to strike out River Town to end the contest, leaving Thomas on deck as the tying run.

The 6-1 victory was a bounce back pitching performance from a Revs staff that entered the day leading the league in ERA but was roughed up in the suspended game.

Play resumed from Friday night's rain forced suspension in the middle of the third inning with the game still scoreless.

York quickly went ahead as Michael Berglund walked and Higgins doubled to left to set the table. Berglund scored on a wild pitch and Costes provided a sac fly to center as the Revs struck first, leading 2-0.

Lukas Galdoni began Saturday's play on the mound for the Revs and worked a scoreless top of the fourth, but Roller's two-run homer to right center tied things at 2-2 in the fifth.

Long Island put together a nine-run sixth inning, as nine consecutive hitters reached and scored after the first out. Town's RBI double off the Arch Nemesis gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead, followed by RBI singles from Johnson and Kole Kaler. JC Encarnacion later blooped an RBI hit to shallow right, Thomas walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, and Troy Viola launched a grand slam to left to cap the biggest inning allowed by the Revs in nearly a year as the Ducks led 11-2.

Catcher William Simoneit moved to the mound in the seventh inning for his seventh career pitching appearance, saving valuable innings for the Revs pitching staff with another doubleheader on tap for Monday. Simoneit set the Ducks down 1-2-3 in both the seventh and ninth innings, allowing just a two-run homer to Viola in the eighth as the Ducks third baseman posted a two-homer, six-RBI day.

The Revs had been set down in order in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings but scored a run in the eighth on Brandon Lewis' RBI single up the middle.

With fans filing in for the originally scheduled 6:30 p.m. start, Simoneit gave the crowd a thrill in the bottom of the ninth with an opposite field homer to right. It was his third of the year as he technically became the first pitcher in Revs history to go yard.

The 13 runs allowed were a season-high by the Revs pitching staff and just the fourth time all year allowing double digits. Three of those came at the hands of the Ducks through the first four meetings of the season.

With York's bounce back win in the nightcap, the Revs are 20-10 and still lead Long Island by four games for first place in the North Division. York has won five of its last six and nine of its last 12 games, and the 20-10 mark is two games ahead of the 2014 and 2024 clubs for the best 30-game record in franchise history.

York goes for a weekend series win on Sunday at 1 p.m. as RHP Foster Pace (2-1, 5.28) matches up with Ducks righty Ryan Sandberg (1-0, 0.00). The day features the Cancer Survivor Celebration presented by Visiting Angels, WellSpan Wellness Weekend (cancer), and it's a Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.