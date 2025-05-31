Aklinski Slams Hagerstown Again

May 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, NC - For the second night in a row, the High Point Rockers Ben Aklinski launched a grand slam to lead the Rockers to an 8-1 win against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Saturday night at Truist Point.

High Point starter Kyle Barraclough (W, 4-0) allowed only two hits over seven innings while striking out seven to help secure the win for the Rockers.

With the win, the Rockers continue to lead the Atlantic League's South Division at 24-8 and hold a 6.5 game lead over second place Southern Maryland. The loss drops the Boxcars to 6-26.

Drew Mendoza started the scoring in the second inning when he led off with a walk from Boxcars starter David Richardson (L,1-5), and Max Viera beat out an infield single to put two men aboard. The Rockers Jack Conley doubled to drive in Mendoza before Cody Wilson slammed a two-run single to center field to plate both Conley and Viera, putting High Point ahead 3-0.

High Point did not stop there, with a double from Mendoza in the third. Viera plated him home with a single to center to keep the Rockers in the lead at 4-0.

Just like in the first game of this series, Akliniski put High Point in an even more comfortable position with the eleventh grand slam of his career.

The Boxcars saw their opportunity to score off High Point reliever Zach Verano in the eighth inning, when bases were loaded and Joe Delcua singled him home. This put the Boxcars on the board for a final score of 8-1.

The Rockers will look for the sweep in the concluding game of the series Sunday at 4:05 pm Expect to see many glass slippers and shields in the stands, as everyone is encouraged to dress up for the Rockers Princess and Superhero Day Sunday afternoon.

NOTES: Ben Aklinski is one stolen base away from becoming just the third player in Atlantic League history to collect 100 homers and 100 stolen bases in a career. .. Aklinski has 111 career homers in his five years in the league and has 99 stolen bases.







