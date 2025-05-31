Stormers Extend Streak

May 31, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Noah Skirrow carried a one-hit shutout into the sixth inning, and the Lancaster Stormers knocked out 12 hits in an 8-1 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks Saturday evening at SIUH Community Park.

The win, Lancaster's fourth straight in the six-game series, moved the Stormers back to a .500 record on the season and within five games of the division-leading York Revolution.

Skirrow (4-1) yielded only an infield single by Mark Contreras and two walks over the first five innings. He ran into slight trouble in his sixth inning. With one out, Aaron Takacs lined a single to left. Pablo Sandoval hit a comebacker that Skirrow failed to handle cleanly but still managed to get an out at first. Contreras rolled a single through the left side hole to bring in the long Staten Island run. Steven Lacey struck out Shayne Fontana to end the threat.

Lacey took the game the rest of the way, retiring 10 of 12 batters, for his first Atlantic League save.

The Stormers took control of the game early off left-hander Jack Mahoney (1-2). Ariel Sandoval triggered a second inning uprising with a lined single to left. Nick Lucky drilled a base hit into right center to add a second runner, and both scored when Yeison Coca plugged the gap in right center with a double. Coca scored on Slater Schield's single into left center for a 3-0 edge.

That lead was doubled in the fifth inning. Nick Ward became the eighth Stormer to be hit by a pitch in the series, and Mason Martin walked. Alex Isola followed with his second three-run homer in two nights, a blast into the teeth of a strong win blowing in from left field, and the Stormers were up, 6-0.

An unearned run crossed in the seventh, and Schield's bloop hit to right scored Lucky with the game's final run in the eighth.

Lancaster will send A.J. Alexy (0-0) to the mound on Sunday afternoon to conclude the six-game set. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 1:25 for the action.

NOTES: Lancaster is now 10-1 against lefty starters on the season...Lancaster has 32 hits in the last two games, the same number as in the preceding six contests...Martin had two hits and has batted safely in six straight...Schield is 6-for-8 and has driven in four runs in the series...Lucky reached base on all four plate appearances and boosted his season average to .262.







Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.