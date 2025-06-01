Revs Drill Ducks in Sunday Derby

June 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Foster Pace fired a masterful seven innings and the York Revolution offense blasted five home runs in an 11-3 win over the Long Island Ducks on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park. With back-to-back wins, the Revs take the weekend series from Long Island, increasing their first place lead to a season-high five games in the North Division.

Long Island grabbed an early lead in the second as River Town nailed an RBI double to left center to open the scoring, capitalizing on Pace's only two walks of the day.

York answered in the bottom half as Jeffrey Wehler worked a leadoff walk and Bubba Alleyne crushed a two-run homer to right, putting the Revs on top 2-1. Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg (1-1) walked the bases loaded, and Frankie Tostado smashed a two-run single up the middle with two outs off reliever Justin Alintoff to spot York a 4-1 lead.

Ryan Higgins increased the lead in the third, launching a towering two-out RBI double off the Arch Nemesis in left field to go up 5-1.

The Revs put together another big inning in the fourth scoring four more times. Jalen Miller banged a leadoff double off the Nemesis and Marty Costes tattooed a line drive two-run homer to left center, his first with York. Two batters later, Brandon Lewis parked his second homer of the year to left center, and William Simoneit followed to make it back-to-back long balls and three homers in the inning, clobbering a drive over the fence to the right of the batters' eye for his fourth of the year as the lead swelled to 9-1.

Higgins hammered his second home run of the season over the Nemesis in left field, leading off the bottom of the fifth. Lefty Bernardo Flores walked four of the next five batters, forcing in a run on Lewis' bases loaded free pass for the Revs' final run of the day.

Pace (3-1) cruised with the big lead, going a Revs season-best seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits in the win. He walked only two and struck out nine, retiring the final 10 batters he faced.

Long Island scratched out a pair of runs in the eighth against righty J.C. Ramirez who made his Revs debut, scoring on a Troy Viola RBI double to left and on a balk.

Hunter Dula needed just three pitches to work a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the day.

Notes: York improves to 21-10, a season-best 11 games over .500, continuing the best start to a season in franchise history. They have won six of the last seven games and 10 of the last 13, while picking up their seventh series victory in 10 tries. The five homers are the most in a game by the Revs since they blasted six in a win vs Hagerstown on August 18, 2024. York had scored exactly four runs in five consecutive games, including during every game on their recent four-game winning streak, before their 6-1 win last night; four proved to be a key number again, as York's offense reawakened to the tune of enjoying three separate four-run innings in a span of six innings through the fourth on Sunday. The 11 runs was their most in a game since their 17-5 win vs Hagerstown on May 18, and is their seventh double-digit scoring performance of the season. York improves to 21-3 when scoring four runs or more. The Revs are now 19-4 when hitting a home run and 10-0 when hitting multiple homers. Pace's performance is the latest great effort by a starter, as Revs starters have allowed just one run on 11 hits in 21 innings over the past four games. They've also allowed just two runs in 24 innings over the past five games and have a 2.82 ERA in the last 22 games dating to May 7. Higgins (2-for-3, double, homer) finished the weekend series going 5-for-9 with a home run, three doubles, two walks, and five runs scored; he had hits in four straight at-bats and reached safely in six straight plate appearances through his fifth inning homer.

Up Next: The Revs welcome the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs back to town on Monday to complete a suspended game from May 21 which Southern Maryland leads 4-1 after four innings. The two teams will then play a seven-inning game to make up their rainout from May 22. Play resumes at 12 p.m. with free admission.







Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.