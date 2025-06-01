Stormers Drop Finale

June 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers gave themselves repeated chances to overtake the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday afternoon, but no one could deliver the key hit.

As a result, Staten Island, behind four RBI from Pablo "Kung Fu Panda" Sandoval defeated the Stormers, 4-3, in the finale of a six-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Lancaster lost its four-game winning streak in the process.

Sandoval staked Staten Island to an early 3-0 lead off A.J. Alexy (0-1). With the bases loaded in the first inning, the former World Series MVP bounced out to first baseman Mason Martin, whose only play was at the bag. Two innings later, Nate Scantlin again opened with a single, and Shayne Fontana walked. Alexy retired Brandon Martorano on a fly ball to center, but Sandoval smashed a two-run double into the left field corner.

Nick Lucky got Lancaster on the board with a solo homer off Matt Dunaway (3-1) in the top of the fourth. In the fifth, LeDarious Clark picked up the second of his three hits on the day. He immediately stole second and took third on a throwing error. One out later, Slater Schield brought home the run with a sacrifice fly to left.

Staten Island would need an insurance run, and, again, it was provided by Sandoval who followed a two-out walk from Scott Engler to Martorano with a double off the fence in right center, staking the stingy Staten Island bullpen to a two-run lead.

Lancaster got to lefty Kirby Snead in the eighth inning. Danny Amaral launched his first Atlantic League homer off the batter's eye. Alex Isola singled to right center, and Mason Martin dropped a base hit into short center. Joseph Carpenter was unable to drop a bunt down and eventually struck out. Lucky grounded to first, and Andrew Semo rolled out to short to close the threat.

Tanner Andrews struck out the side in the ninth to earn his third save.

The Stormers head home to entertain the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday evening. Keylan Killgore (1-2) will make the start for Lancaster. Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball to catch the action.

NOTES: Lefty Adalberto Mejia made the start for Staten Island, the fifth lefty in a row to open a game against Lancaster in the series...The Stormers lost a game started by an opposing lefty for only the second time this season...Phil Diehl appeared in his league-leading 17th game of the season...Staten Island pitchers walked 26 in the first five games of the series but none on Sunday afternoon...Martin extended his hitting streak to seven, tying Carpenter for the team's longest this season.







