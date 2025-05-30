Stormers Sign AAA Reliever Sullivan

May 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have signed RHP Billy Sullivan to a contract, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Sullivan, 26, has pitched in the Philadelphia, Athletics and San Francisco farm systems. The right-hander from New Castle was drafted initially by the Phillies in the 28th round of the 2017 draft out of high school but did not sign. The Phillies signed his for the 2021 season, and he reached Class AA Reading in 2022, going 5-1 with two saves and a 4.59 ERA in 44 appearances.

In 2023, he moved on to the A's system and spent the entire year with Class AAA Las Vegas. He was 8-2 with two saves and a 5.34 ERA in 48 games with the Aviators.

The Delaware native opened last year back at Las Vegas but ended the season in the San Francisco system.

He pitched for the University of Delaware, where he was teammates with veteran Stormers first baseman/outfielder Joseph Carpenter.

"Sullivan is a guy we tried to get last year, but he signed with (the Giants)," said Peeples.

"He brings a good quality arm that will help us in several ways."

The acquisition of Sullivan brings Lancaster's roster to a full 26.

The Stormers are currently on a six-day trip to Staten Island but will return home to host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday, June 3.







Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.