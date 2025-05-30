Rockers Double-up on Flying Boxcars, 6-3

HIGH POINT, NC- Ben Aklinski's sixth inning grand slam erased a 3-2 Hagerstown lead and propelled the High Point Rockers to a 6-3 win over the Flying Boxcars Friday night at Truist Point. The homer was Aklinski's 10th of the season and his 10th career grand slam as a Rocker.

With the win, the Rockers lead the Atlantic League's South Division at 23-8, and own a 6.5 game lead over second place Southern Maryland. The loss drops the Boxcars to 6-25.

After a brief rain delay that pushed the start back 25 minutes, the Rockers' Luis Gonzalez got the show on the road by slamming his seventh home run of the season in the first, giving the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

Hagertown's Welington Dotel started the fourth inning with a solo homer off Rocker's starter Erich Uelmen (W,3-1), evening the score at 1-1. In the bottom of the fourth, High Point's Aidan Brewer drew a walk before stealing both second and third base, which he turned into a run on a throwing error by Hagerstown catcher Isaias Quiroz, putting the Rockers ahead 2-1.

Uelmen appeared to be in trouble in the fifth when allowed a lead-off triple to Ossie Abreu. But the veteran righty was able to escape the jam with three consecutive infield ground outs.

After Uelmen allowed a walk and a single with one out in the sixth, Hagerstown's Chris Kwitzer banged a two-run single off reliever Kyle Halbohn (W, 1-0) to put the Boxcars ahead 3-2.

Aklinski's grand slam came off Hagerstown reliever Donald Goodson (L, 0-1) after he had walked Carlos Amezquita and Cody Wilson. After going 3-0 on Luis Gonzalez, Hagerstown opted to intentionally walk him and face Aklinski with the bases loaded. That proved to be a fateful decision for the Flying Boxcars when Aklinski hit his go-ahead grand slam.

Tommy Doyle earned his fifth save of the season with three innings of scoreless relief.

The Rockers will take on Boxcars once again Saturday, May 31, for the second game of the series at 6:35 pm at Truist Point.

NOTES: Ben Akliniski is just one stolen base away from becoming just the third player in Atlantic League history to collect 100 homers and 100 stolen bases in a career. .. Aklinski has 110 career homers in his five years in the league and has 99 stolen bases.

