Friday's Ducks Game at York Suspended

May 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - Friday's (May 30) series opener between the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution at WellSpan Park has been suspended in the middle of the third inning due to inclement weather.

The two sides had traded scoreless half-innings through the top of the third before the skies opened in York. Friday's (5/30) game will be resumed in the bottom of the third inning and played in its entirety on Saturday, May 31, at 4:00 p.m. Following the completion of the suspended game, Saturday's regularly-scheduled game between the Ducks and Revolution will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game and will now be a seven inning game.

Fans can follow all the action for both games on Saturday live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (0-1, 3.85) takes the mound for the Ducks in the regularly-scheduled game on Saturday against Revolution righty Tyler Palm (2-0, 3.81).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 3, to open a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

