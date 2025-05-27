Two-Out Thunder Spurs Ducks Past Legends

May 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 16-7 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Legends Field.

The Ducks struck for two runs in the opening inning against Legends starter Patrick Wicklander on an RBI single to left field by Cody Thomas and a sac fly to left off the bat of Taylor Kohlwey. Curtis Terry countered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run to left-center off Ducks starter Sterling Sharp, tying the game at two.

A four-run third inning gave the Ducks a 6-2 lead, with RBI singles by Kohlwey and River Town and a two-run double by Kole Kaler doing the damage. Kohlwey then launched a two-out, two-run homer to right in the fourth, increasing Long Island's advantage to six.

Lexington pulled to within 8-6 in the fifth on an RBI single by Pedro Gonzalez, a fielding error and a two-run homer by Brady Whalen. JC Encarnacion pushed the lead back up to three for the Flock with a two-out RBI single through the left side in the seventh. Gonzalez lifted a solo homer to left in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 9-7 game.

Town got the run back in the eighth with an RBI infield single to first base. Long Island then put up a six-spot in the ninth to round out the scoring. Encarnacion's RBI double, RBI singles by Kohlwey and Ronaldo Flores and a two-run homer by town highlighted the inning.

Sharp did not factor into the decision but pitched four and one-third innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Ryan Sandberg (1-0) picked up the win in his Ducks debut with a scoreless sixth inning. Wicklander (3-3) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and two walks in four innings.

Every Ducks batter reached base in the game, with eight recording at least one hit and six collecting multiple hits. Kohlwey led the way with five hits, five RBIs and five runs scored, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Town added four hits, four RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and Legends continue their three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Legends Field. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Zach Plesac (3-1, 2.76) takes the mound for the Ducks against Legends righty Colton Eastman (2-2, 6.75).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 3, to open a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.