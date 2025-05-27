Hawks Claw Stormers

May 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Staten Island has been swinging the bats all season, and Tuesday night was no exception.

The FerryHawks knocked out 13 hits, including eight for extra bases, to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, 9-3, at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in the opener of a six-game series.

All of the harm came in the first four innings. Eight of the runs scored with two outs.

Lancaster's 2024 second baseman Damon Dues ignited the offense with a triple to the gap in left center, leading off the game. He scored on a Mark Contreras grounder to first. Two batters later, Matthew Scheffler slammed a homer over the boards in left for a 2-0 lead against Steven Lacey (0-1).

Lacey retired the first two batters in the second inning before Nate Scantlin doubled to left. Eddy Diaz scored him with a single into center, then Dues roped a liner beyond Joseph Carpenter in right for an RBI double and a 4-0 lead.

Lacey almost worked through the third inning, but Nick Decker deposited a two-run double over Carpenter's head as the lead grew to 6-0. Contreras chased Lacey with a homer to right with two outs in the fourth. Pablo Sandoval, Scheffler and Aaron Takacs greeted reliever A.J. Alexy with three straight hits to increase the lead to 9-0 before Alexy and Michael McAvene combined to shut the FerryHawks down on one hit over the remainder of the night.

Homers accounted for all three Lancaster runs. LeDarious Clark connected leading off the fifth against Morgan McSweeney (3-0). Mason Martin slammed an opposite field homer with a runner aboard in the seventh to narrow the gap to 9-3.

However, Lancaster could make nothing of its other opportunities, instead leaving 12 runners on base over a six-inning span from the third through the eighth.

Keylan Killgore (1-2) will start for Lancaster on Wednesday evening against left-hander Ryan Williamson (0-1). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Three Lancaster batters were hit by pitches, and the Stormers drew six walks in the game...Martin's homer was his 36th in a Lancaster jersey...McAvene extended his scoreless streak to 10.2 innings pitched...







