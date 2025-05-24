Lancaster Handles York

May 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

After a slew of rainy days, Saturday night produced perfect baseball weather, and the Lancaster Stormers took advantage of it. Ross Peeple's squad has now won four consecutive series after Saturday's 8-1 drubbing of the York Revolution.

The offense started in the bottom half of the third for Lancaster when right fielder Joseph Carpenter reached on an infield single. The knock extended Carpenter's hit streak to seven games. LeDarious Clark replaced Carpenter after a fielder's choice in the next at bat. Clark stole second and was on his way to third when leadoff man Danny Amaral dropped a single into center to score the run.

Stormers starter Noah Bremer allowed just one run in five innings of work. The tally came on a game-tying RBI infield single from York second-baseman Jalen Miller in the top of the fifth. Other than that, Bremer was clean in the evening, giving up five hits while striking out three.

The Stormers quickly got that run back when Joseph Carpenter blasted a solo home run over the wall in right. It was Carpenter's fourth homer of the year.

In the top of the sixth, York posed its biggest threat of the night. A single by designated hitter Marty Costes followed by two straight walks loaded the bases. Stormers reliever A.J. Alexy was removed and replaced by Michael McAvene, who forced York catcher Michael Berglund into an inning ending 4-6-3 double play.

Lancaster opened the floodgates in the bottom of the inning. Shortstop Yeison Coca drew a walk to start the spurt with the top of the order set to follow. Two quick outs were recorded, before first baseman Mason Martin and catcher Alex Isola drew back-to-back walks. With the bases loaded, designated hitter Ariel Sandoval cracked a single into center, scoring two. Second baseman Nick Lucky followed with a ground-rule double into the left field corner, scoring Isola. Carpenter delivered again, lacing a two run two-bagger to right center, providing the bullpen a 7-1 lead to head into the seventh.

Lancaster's bullpen took over from there. McAvene pitched two more innings, and right-hander Kyle Johnson followed him to close. The Stormers walked off the field victors by a score of 8-1, and clinched the series win over York. The third contest of the three-game set is on tap for tomorrow afternoon at 2:00. Right-hander Noah Skirrow (3-1) takes the bump for Lancaster, while 6-foot-9 righty Tyler Palm (1-0) gets the ball for the Revs. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 1:55.

NOTES: Lancaster is 6-2 on its current homestand...Carpenter is 12-for-27 (.444) in his hitting streak...Sandoval has 10 RBI in the last five games and is 4-for-6 with the bases loaded on the season...McAvene has not allowed a run since May 1, covering 9.2 IP...The Stormers placed RHP's Matt Swarmer and Tim Brennan on the 7-day injured list prior to Saturday's game...Neither will make the upcoming trip to Staten Island.







