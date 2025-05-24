Denz Deals But Revs Drop Second Straight in Lancaster

May 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution received a strong start from Danny Denz but dropped their second straight to the Lancaster Stormers, falling 8-1 on Saturday night in front of 4,112 fans at Penn Medicine Park.

Denz (0-1) allowed just two runs on three hits in five innings, walking none while striking out six in his second start.

The lefty retired his first six of the night before Joseph Carpenter started the bottom of the third with an infield single and was replaced on a fielder's choice. LeDarious Clark stole second, and with two outs, was attempting to steal third when Danny Amaral lined a single to right, plating Clark with the game's first run.

Denz picked off Amaral and retired his next five in-a-row before allowing a solo homer to right by Carpenter with two outs in the fifth, accounting for his only other run given up.

The Revs were held scoreless by Stormers starter Noah Bremer through the first four innings despite a handful of hard hit outs.

York tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth when Michael Berglund reached on an infield single, advanced on two ground outs, and scored on Jalen Miller's two-out infield single.

Down 2-1 in the sixth, the Revs put together a huge opportunity, loading the bases against reliever A.J. Alexy after a Marty Costes single and walks to Brandon Lewis and Ryan Higgins, but right-hander Michael McAvene entered and induced a broken bat double play grounder off the bat of Berglund to keep Lancaster in front.

The Stormers put together a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, taking control of the game. Revs reliever Lukas Galdoni, who had allowed just one run on one hit in his previous 6.1 innings, recorded a pair of outs after a leadoff walk. But two more walks loaded the bases and Ariel Sandoval chipped a backbreaking two-run bloop single off the end of the bat on a pitch down out of the strike zone, increasing the Lancaster lead to 4-1. Two more big hits followed as Nick Lucky drove an RBI ground rule double to deep left and Carpenter (3-for-3) whacked a two-run double to the base of the fence in right center, ballooning the margin to 7-1.

Lancaster added one more in the eighth as Carpenter picked up his fourth RBI of the night on a sac fly to left.

McAvene worked 2.2 scoreless innings in relief and Kyle Johnson handled the ninth to close it out for Lancaster.

Notes: Denz' five innings tied a career-high for the fifth time and first time since he last worked as a regular starter in 2021. He has now allowed just three earned runs on 11 hits in 17.2 innings to start the year while walking four with 25 strikeouts. York falls to 15-9, still tied with the 2016 club for the best 24-game start in franchise history. Their first place lead shrinks to one game over Staten Island who won on Saturday. The Revs, still in the midst of a five-game home winning streak, have now dropped five consecutive road games after a 6-0 start; they have scored just six runs in those past five road games including just one run in the first two games of the current series. The Revs had won eight consecutive series vs Lancaster, suffering their first series loss to the Stormers since August 22-24, 2023. It is their first series loss in Lancaster since May 19-21, 2023. York has dropped three straight head-to-head vs Lancaster for the first time since the 2022 season. Justin Connell was kept off base for the first time in his 21 games played this season; he also lost an eight-game hitting streak. Noah Denoyer entered to strike out the final batter of the sixth; he has struck out each of his last four batters faced.

Up Next: York righty Tyler Palm (1-0, 4.03) faces Lancaster right-hander Noah Skirrow (3-1, 5.68) on Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Revs looking to avoid a sweep. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.







