Ferryhawks Defeat Ducks in Extras on the Island

May 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of an RBI single off the bat of Cody Thomas against FerryHawks starting pitcher Shane Barringer. Staten Island took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Damon Dues and a sacrifice fly produced by Aaron Takacs versus Ducks starter David Griffin.

The Flock scored a pair of runs in the home half of the sixth to jump back out in front 3-2 thanks to a Troy Viola sacrifice fly and a passed ball. The FerryHawks tied the game at three in the eighth on Dues' run-scoring base knock. Staten Island made it 4-3 in their favor in the tenth on Takacs' two-out RBI base hit off Peyton Williams.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Griffin allowed two runs on three hits in six innings pitched, walking one and striking out eight. Barringer surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits across six innings of work, walking two while striking out five. Robbie Baker (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief on one hit and one strikeout. Williams (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing an unearned run on one hit in two innings pitched, striking out a pair of batters. Matt Dunaway shut the door in the tenth for his first save of the campaign.

Encarnacion led the way at the plate for Long Island with a pair of hits, runs scored and stolen bases.

