Legends Drop Series Opener to Dirty Birds Despite Strong Pitching

May 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends came up short in Friday night's series opener, falling 3-1 to the Charleston Dirty Birds in a game that felt like it was there for the taking. Tanner Tully turned in another solid start, working six innings and giving up just two runs - including a tough-luck homer in the fifth. It was the kind of outing that usually sets the Legends up for a win, but the offense couldn't quite cash in.

Lexington showed a ton of patience at the plate, drawing nine walks and constantly getting guys on base. Unfortunately, that traffic didn't turn into runs. The lineup left 13 runners stranded, including several chances with multiple men on. Curtis Terry ripped a double, and Paul Toetz came through with a hit late, but the big hit that could've cracked things open just never came.

On the bright side, the defense was sharp. No errors, a couple of smooth double plays, and some solid work from the bullpen kept things close all night. Julio Dilone and Christian Edwards each tossed a clean inning, combining for three strikeouts and showing once again that Lexington's late-inning relief is becoming a real strength.

It's a frustrating result, sure-but not one to panic over. The approach was mostly solid, especially at the plate. If the Legends keep seeing pitches like this and pitching the way they have all month, those one-run games will start breaking their way again.

They'll get another crack at Charleston on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hicks & Funfsinn, where all active duty and retired veterans can receive complimentary tickets at the Legends Ticket Office. After the game will be a round of the best fireworks show in town. The series will conclude on Sunday with Sunday Funday, presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 PM.

The Legends will be hosting Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic, June 6-8. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







