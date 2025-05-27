Green, Bremer Return

Left-hander Max Green has joined his fellow 2024 Atlantic League All-Star Team member, Noah Bremer, in returning to Lancaster, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Both were named as co-starters of the year in the league along with York right-hander Jon Olsen.

Green, 28, led the Atlantic League with 12 wins last season. The left-hander from California went 12-5 with a 4.35 ERA, giving up 125 hits and striking out 124 in 120 innings of work. He made 20 starts after joining the rotation on Memorial Day Weekend with the club picking up the win in 15 of those 20 contests. He fired seven quality starts. Green started Game Four of the Division series and lost to the York Revolution.

Prior to coming to the Stormers, Green pitched in the Detroit Tigers system for five seasons out of a seven-year span, almost exclusively in relief.

"Green has great stuff and got a lot of interest from Major League organizations this past off- season," said Peeples.

"We hope he can grow from last year and continue to get better."

Bremer, 29, has already made two starts for Lancaster this year, splitting decisions. Like Green, he did not open the 2024 campaign in the rotation, making his first start at Staten Island on May 11. He threw five no-hit innings against the FerryHawks. He would go on to finish 10-7 with a 4.06 ERA, striking out 132. He was tied for fourth in wins, third in ERA and second in strikeouts in the league in 2024. Bremer opened the Division Series against the Revs, allowing two runs in five innings and was not involved in the decision.

The former University of Washington ace joined the Stormers in 2024 after spending two seasons at Class AA Frisco in the Texas system.

"Bremer was one of our best pitchers last year," Peeples added.

"He competes and keeps us in pretty much every game he pitches."

The Stormers are currently on a six-game stay at Staten Island but will returning home to face the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday, June 3 at 6:45.







