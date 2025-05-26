Pro-Am Soccer Is Coming to Penn Medicine Park in Summer 2025

May 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster, PA, March 31, 2025 - Lancaster Inferno and Lancaster Stormers are pleased to announce that pro-am soccer is coming to Penn Medicine Park in 2025.

Entering their 11th season, Lancaster Inferno, will be playing their home matches at the ballpark which is located in downtown Lancaster. The Inferno fields a pre-professional women's soccer team competing in the USL W League, featuring top college players and aspiring professionals.

The USL W League season runs from May through June, with playoffs in July. All tickets will be available for sale through the Events - Penn Medicine Park website. This year, Inferno added some new ticketing options, including a field (sideline) seating available for all of the games.

"We played at Penn Medicine Park for a game in 2016 and have been itching to play there again. Now, with the new turf that was installed, it's an opportune time to bring pro-am soccer back to the ballpark," said COO Julie Cleaves. "We are a team for the community, and we look forward to playing in a centralized area that broadens our reach. We're appreciative of Mike Reynolds and his staff who have worked with us to ensure that we will provide a great expe rience to our fanbase."

In 2024, the Lancaster Stormers, in conjunction with the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority and CRIZ, installed artificial turf at the ballpark, making it one of the eight Atlantic League facilities to have an artificial playing field. This enables them to quickly remove the pitcher's mound and convert the field for other uses.

"We're excited to welcome the Lancaster Inferno to Penn Medicine Park," said President & GM Michael Reynolds. "Though the Stormers will always be the anchor of the ballpark our goal is to provide the community with additional sport options. We feel offering pro- am women's soccer to our community and soccer fans is a good opportunity. We look forward to welcoming the athletes to Penn Medicine Park and Lancaster this summer.

As well as welcoming the community into the Ballpark for Lancaster Inferno games." Join Lancaster Inferno for an exciting season at Penn Medicine Park (650 N. Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603). The Inferno faces VA Marauders in their home opener on Monday, June 2 at 7:00 PM. Purchase your tickets & view the full schedule at Pennmedicinepark.com or LancasterInferno.com.







