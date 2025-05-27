Rockers Run Streak to Four with Shutover over Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers won their fourth straight game, shutting out the Charleston Dirty Birds 5-0 on Tuesday night at GoMart Park.

The Rockers continue to maintain the Atlantic League's top record at 21-7, matching the best start in club history, shared with the 2023 Rockers.

The Rockers used a pair of big hits in the sixth inning to surge to the win.

Ben Aklinski returned to action on Tuesday after nursing an injury over the weekend, and promptly homered with one out in the fourth to give the Rockers their initial 1-0 lead.

Jamison Hill (L, 1-3) departed in the fifth after having allowed the Rockers to load the bases. Max Viera was hit by a pitch, Cody Wilson singled and D.J. Burt drew a walk. Luis Gonzalez then singled to center to plate a pair of runs. Evan Edwards then doubled to center to score two more and give the Rockers the 5-0 cushion.

High Point starter Kent Emanuel (W, 4-0) worked six innings, allowed five hits, two walks and struck out eight.

Lefty Braeden Ogle set the Dirty Birds down in order in the seventh and Tommy Doyle finished the shutout with two scoreless innings while striking out two.

Game two of the series is a matinee on Wednesday with the two teams scheduled to start at 10:35 am at GoMart Park.







