Legends Rally to Take Series Finale from Ducks

May 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 9-6 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Legends Field.

First inning two-run home runs to left field from JC Encarnacion and Ronaldo Flores off Legends starter Tanner Tully gave the Ducks an early 4-0 lead. The Legends countered with three runs in the bottom of the first on Andy Atwood's RBI double and Curtis Terry's two-run home run off Ducks starter Juan Hillman.

Troy Viola pushed the Ducks advantage to 6-3 in the third with a two-run homer to left of his own. However, Lexington tied the game at six in the bottom of the frame on Terry's two-run homer to left-center and Brady Whalen's solo shot to right.

Lexington took the lead in the sixth on an RBI single up the middle by Paul Toetz. Two unearned runs then came home in the seventh on a balk and a fielding error, pushing the host's lead to 9-6.

Hillman did not factor into the decision but lasted three innings, allowing six runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Tully (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four. Justin Alintoff (0-2) took the loss, giving up a run on three hits in three innings with two strikeouts. Jonathan Haab earned his third save with two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out four.

Thomas led the Flock with two hits and a run. Viola added a hit, two RBIs, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (3-0, 2.88) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Tyler Palm (2-0, 3.81).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 3, to open a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.