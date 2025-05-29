Bullpan Shines In Sweep

May 29, 2025

Lancaster's bullpen locked up both ends of a doubleheader sweep early Thursday as the Stormers took 3-2 and 2-1 decisions from the Staten Island FerryHawks at SIUH Community Park.

In the opener, Scott Engler (3-0) picked up the win with a perfect inning, and Ryley Gilliam followed with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh for his fifth save.

A different set of relievers turned the trick in the second game. Kyle Johnson (1-0) retired the side in order in the fourth to get Jackson Rees out of a bases-loaded, none out jam. Michael McAvene took his turn, pitching Johnson out of trouble in the fifth before allowing a solo homer in the sixth. Phil Diehl got a trio of lefties in order in the seventh, notching save number four.

Offensively, the club did just enough. In the opener, Mason Martin staked the Stormers to a 1-0 lead with an infield single to the hole at short that plated Danny Amaral in the first inning. Staten Island struck for a pair of runs on three hits off Keylan Killgore in the bottom of the second. Nick Decker, who opened the inning with a double, scored on a wild pitch, and Eddy Diaz brought a second run home with a soft ground single into right.

Alex Isola lined a two-out RBI single into left, chasing Nick Ward home in the fifth inning to tie the game.

For the first time in the season, Lancaster won a game in its final at bat. Ward ripped a double to right with one out in the seventh and took third on a misplay by Decker. Mason Martin drilled a single off the glove of first baseman Matt Scheffler for the deciding run off Matt Dunaway (1-2).

After Johnson bailed the Stormers out of trouble in the bottom of the fourth in the nightcap, the Stormers produced their only two runs of the game on the club's next trip to the plate. Yeison Coca yanked a leadoff double into the left field corner off Ryan Williamson (0-2) and scored on Slater Schield's single up the middle. The Stormers would go on to load the bases, and Joseph Carpenter made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to center.

Staten Island could only counter with Shayne Fontana's two-out solo homer to right in the sixth inning.

Lancaster will send RHP Noah Bremer (1-1) to the hill on Friday night against lefty Shane Barringer (0-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Lancaster has won two of three in five straight three-game sets...Engler has thrown 11 straight scoreless appearances...McAvene had a similar streak snapped on the Fontana homer...Johnson has fanned 11 in his last 6 2/3 innings...With two RBI in the first game, Martin now has 94 as a Stormer in 90 games...Max Green threw three scoreless innings in Game Two in his return to the Stormers.







