Dirty Birds Drop Series to High Point

May 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds







The High Point Rockers bounced back with a 6-2 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds, led by a gem outing from starter Matt Solter and solid hitting from the middle of the order

Key Performances

High Point Highlights:

Max Viera (3B): 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, SF (.313 AVG).

Drew Mendoza (1B): 2-for-3, 2 BB, raising his average to .290.

Cody Wilson (CF): 2-for-4, RBI, contributing to a balanced offensive attack.

Charleston Highlights:

James Nelson (LF): Reached base four times, 1-for-1 with a double, 2 SB, and 4 BB (.296 AVG).

Chad Sedio (1B): 1-for-2, double, RBI, HBP (.385 AVG).

Pitching Breakdown

High Point:

Matt Solter (W, 4-1): Commanded the game with six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out eight (3.79 ERA).

Zach Vennaro & Stevie Branche: Combined for two scoreless innings to close the game.

Charleston:

Jonh Henriquez (L, 2-1): Struggled with command, issuing six walks over 4.2 innings while allowing three earned runs (3.46 ERA).

Lance Lusk: Gave up a two-run homer to Viera in the seventh, contributing to High Point's victory.

Key Moments

High Point Strikes Early:

Viera's RBI single in the second inning set the tone, followed by another run scored on a groundout to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

Charleston's Missed Opportunities:

Despite eight walks, the Dirty Birds struggled to capitalize, leaving 10 runners on base.

Viera's Seventh-Inning Blast:

With a two-run shot off Lusk, Viera extended the Rockers' lead to 5-0, putting the game out of reach.

Charleston's Late Push Falls Short:

A two-run rally in the seventh, capped by Sedio's RBI double, proved insufficient as High Point's bullpen shut the door.

Game Impact:

High Point's efficient pitching and timely offense showcased their ability to bounce back from adversity. Charleston's inability to capitalize on opportunities highlighted their struggles, as the Rockers evened the series.







