Stormers Bang Out 20 Hits in Win

May 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers cranked out hits all night long. Well, except when they had the bases loaded.

Lancaster set a season high with 20 hits in a 13-8 romp over the Staten Island Ferry Hawks at SIUH Community Park in the fourth of a six-game series.

The Stormers also set a season-high with 17 runners left on base, including stranding the sacks full in three different innings.

Nick Ward went 4-for-7 with a pair of RBI. Seven other Stormers had multi-hit games, including Slater Schield coming off the bench in the late innings.

Alex Isola had the biggest night with four RBI, three of which came on a homer to dead center in the fourth inning.

Shayne Fontana doubled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to stake the FerryHawks to an early lead, but the Stormers roared back to score ten unanswered runs.

Ward and Isola each singled home a man in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2. Joseph Carpenter lined a base hit into right center to give Lancaster its first lead. A fourth run scored when pitcher Shane Barringer (0-1) attempted to start a double play on Ariel Sandoval's comebacker, but no one was covering second. Nick Lucky picked up the fifth run with a base hit to right center.

Isola's blast made it 8-2. Ward added his second RBI single of the night in the fifth inning, and Carpenter tacked on a sac fly for the 10-2 lead.

Things started to get interesting in the bottom of the sixth. Christian Scafidi, who struck out the side in the fifth, yielded three runs in the bottom of the sixth, two on another double by Fontana as the FerryHawks cut the lead to 10-5. Brandon Martorano homered to dead center off Kyle Johnson (2-0) after Lancaster had scored an unearned run in the top of the seventh.

Newcomer Billy Sullivan walked Fontana and hit Tim Borden with a pitch to start the eighth. Nate Scantlin's hot grounder to short went through Lucky for an error with a run scoring. One out later, Eddy Diaz beat out a grounder to third on which Nick Ward made a diving stop. Phil Diehl took over and got a ground out from Mark Contreras with a run scoring. Backup catcher David Melfi took an 0-2 pitch out of the yard foul down the left field line before striking out.

The Stormers came back to rap out five straight hits to open the ninth off position player Aaron Takacs, and Diehl needed to face only three batters in the bottom of the inning to nail down his fifth save.

NOTES: Lancaster had managed only 32 hits in the preceding six games...The previous season high had been 14...Ward had more than two hits for the first time all season...Johnson has won, and Diehl has saved, two straight games...Isola had his second four-RBI game...Schield has reached safely in 18 of 19 games...He is 4-for-4 in the series.

Game Date: 05/30/2025

Lancaster Stormers 13 AT Staten Island Ferry Hawks 8

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Staten Island AB R H BI AVG

Amaral, D CF 5 1 2 0 .250 Dues, D 2B 2 0 0 0 .356

Ward, N 3B 7 2 4 2 .273 Maggi, D 2B 2 0 0 0 .219

Martin, M 1B 4 3 2 0 .286 Diaz, E SS 5 0 2 0 .355

Isola, A C 5 2 2 4 .237 Contreras, M LF 5 0 1 1 .200

Carpenter, J RF 5 2 2 2 .275 Sandoval, P 3B 3 0 0 0 .244

Sandoval, A DH 6 1 1 2 .204 Melfi, D C,PH 2 0 0 0 .000

Lucky, N 2B,SS 5 0 2 1 .240 Martorano, B 1B,C 4 3 2 1 .307

Clark, L LF 5 0 1 0 .205 Takacs, A DH,P 5 2 3 0 .347

Coca, Y SS 3 2 2 0 .256 Fontana, S RF 4 2 2 4 .260

Schield, S 2B 2 0 2 1 .314 Borden, T 1B,3B 3 1 1 1 .268

Scantlin, N CF 3 0 0 0 .123

47 13 20 12 38 8 11 7

Lancaster 0 0 5 3 2 0 1 0 2 - 13 20 3

Staten Island 0 2 0 0 0 3 1 2 0 - 8 11 4

2B--Carpenter, J RF (9), Schield, S 2B (1), Takacs, A DH,P (6), Fontana, S

RF 2 (9), Borden, T 1B,3B (4). HR--Isola, A C (4), Martorano, B 1B,C (4).

RBI--Ward, N 3B 2 (19), Isola, A C 4 (17), Carpenter, J RF 2 (16),

Sandoval, A DH 2 (17), Lucky, N 2B,SS (12), Schield, S 2B (6), TOTALS 12

(0), Contreras, M LF (20), Martorano, B 1B,C (10), Fontana, S RF 4 (16),

Borden, T 1B,3B (12), TOTALS 7 (0). HP--Martin, M 1B (3), Borden, T 1B,3B

(3). SF--Carpenter, J RF (5). SH--Amaral, D CF (0). SB--Martin, M 1B (4),

Diaz, E SS (11). E--Isola, A C (7), Lucky, N 2B,SS (3), Clark, L LF (1),

Dues, D 2B (2), Diaz, E SS (3), Borden, T 1B,3B (3), Barringer, S P (2).

LOB--Lancaster 17, Staten Island 8. DP--S. Schield(2B) - N. Lucky(SS) - M.

Martin(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Bremer, N 4.0 5 2 2 1 8 0 9.28

Scafidi, C 2.0 3 3 3 1 4 0 4.70

Johnson, K (W,2-0) 1.0 1 1 1 0 2 1 3.27

Sullivan, B 0.1 1 2 2 1 1 0 54.05

Diehl, P (S,5) 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 3.94

9 11 8 8 3 16 1

Staten Island

Barringer, S (L,0-1) 3.0 9 8 6 1 4 1 9.00

Kubo, T 2.0 3 2 2 2 0 0 7.71

Snead, K 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00

Higgins, C 1.0 0 1 1 2 1 0 6.00

Meeker, J 1.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 3.00

Takacs, A 1.0 5 2 2 0 0 0 18.00

9 20 13 11 7 8 1

WP--Bremer, N 2 (2). HB--Sullivan, B (1), Barringer, S (2). SO--Martin, M,

Isola, A, Carpenter, J 2, Sandoval, A, Clark, L 2, Coca, Y, Dues, D 2,

Maggi, D, Diaz, E 3, Contreras, M 3, Sandoval, P 2, Melfi, D 2, Martorano,

B, Takacs, A, Scantlin, N. BB--Amaral, D, Martin, M 2, Isola, A, Lucky, N,

Clark, L, Coca, Y, Dues, D, Martorano, B, Fontana, S. BF--Bremer, N 19

(53), Scafidi, C 10 (69), Johnson, K 4 (45), Sullivan, B 5 (5), Diehl, P 5

(67), Barringer, S 22 (62), Kubo, T 11 (108), Snead, K 5 (15), Higgins, C 5

(60), Meeker, J 6 (65), Takacs, A 8 (8). P-S--Bremer, N 82-59, Scafidi, C

37-25, Johnson, K 13-9, Sullivan, B 17-9, Diehl, P 14-11, Barringer, S

77-48, Kubo, T 38-24, Snead, K 21-16, Higgins, C 23-12, Meeker, J 31-20,

Takacs, A 21-12.

T--3:17. A--1255

Weather: 66 DEGREES, FOGGY

Plate Umpire - JUSTIN ALVAREZ, Field Umpire #1 - ANTONIO PINZON, Field Umpire #3 - VINCENZO MARIANI







