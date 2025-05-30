Revs Sweep Doubleheader and Series in Hagerstown

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution stayed true to its recent formula with more great pitching and timely hitting in a doubleheader sweep, defeating the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 4-2 in eight innings in the opener and 4-0 in a nightcap shutout, completing a series sweep on Thursday night at Meritus Park.

Jalen Miller began the day with a bang, bashing a leadoff home run to left on the third pitch of the afternoon for his second leadoff longball of the year and sixth total tater.

Hagerstown had a quick answer as Jesus Lujano led off the home first with a triple to right center and scored on Gary Mattis' sac fly, squaring it at 1-1.

Bubba Alleyne drilled his first homer of the year on a drive to left in the top of the third as the Revs led again, 2-1.

York protected that lead into the late innings as starter Matt Walker worked the first three and struck out five including fanning the side in the third.

Parker Bugg and Noah Denoyer took care of scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth, respectively.

Mauricio Llovera struck out the side in the sixth but Chris Kwitzer ran into a one-out opposite field solo homer to left, tying the score at 2-2.

Boxcars starter Mike Kickham went seven strong, allowing just five hits while striking out seven with no walks. He faced just one over the minimum following Alleyne's third inning long ball.

Hunter Dula (1-1) earned the win, whiffing a pair in a scoreless seventh to force extras out of the Revs bullpen.

Ryan Higgins advanced leadoff runner Michael Berglund to third with a sac bunt to begin the eighth and Alleyne fought his way aboard with a walk before stealing second. With the infield in, Miller socked a two-run double to left center off Hagerstown righty Rafael Kelly (1-3) providing the winning margin.

Cam Robinson coaxed a soft liner to first off the bat of Kwitzer for a game-ending double play notching his league-leading seventh save.

Alleyne opened the scoring in the nightcap, ripping a two-strike offering from Boxcars starter Matt Reitz (0-1) into right for an RBI single in the top of the second, plating Jeffrey Wehler who had led off with a double.

Wehler (3-for-3) provided the biggest swing of the night, launching a three-run homer to left in the top of the third as the lead jumped to 4-0.

That was more than enough for Revs starter Wes Scott (2-2) who chucked a dominant six innings of shutout ball, allowing just three hits as he lowered his ERA to 2.40 for the season. Scott's only two walks came with two outs in the first before he escaped a bases loaded threat and settled in for the rest of the night. His only hits allowed came on singles in each of the first three innings as he retired his final 10 batters.

Dallas Woolfolk struck out a pair in a perfect seventh close out the combo three-hit shutout, combining with Scott to set down the final 13 Boxcars of the game.

Notes: The Revs improve to 19-9, three games in front of the 2016 and 2024 clubs for best record through 28 games in franchise history. They are a season-high 10 games over .500 and their four-game lead for first place over both Staten Island and Long Island is their largest of the year. They are now on their fourth winning streak of four games (or more) this season, and have scored exactly four runs in all four games on the current streak. They are now 19-2 when scoring four runs or more (0-7 when not). They are now 6-2 in games that are tied heading into the final inning and in games decided in the final at-bat. They improve to 11-1 against the Boxcars this season having won 10 straight head-to-head, two shy of the club record for longest winning streak vs one opponent (12 consecutive wins, last season vs Hagerstown). York is 30-7 all-time vs Hagerstown, 15-3 at Meritus Park. The Revs have swept eight of the 12 series all-time including five of the six at Meritus Park. The series sweep is York's fourth of the season which includes three in-a-row vs Hagerstown. The shutout win is the first of the year for the Revs and their first on the road since last season in Hagerstown. The doubleheader sweep is the Revs' 31st all-time and first since 8/30/23 vs Long Island. It is the eighth road doubleheader sweep in franchise history and first since 7/31/19 at Somerset. Revs pitchers struck out 14 batters in the opener, the seventh time this season they've struck out 14 or more in a game this year. York pitching has a 2.17 ERA on the current four-game winning streak and a 3.51 ERA over the past 15 games. Their starters have a 3.21 ERA over the past 19 games. York leads the league in team ERA at 4.40 overall. Scott has allowed just one run on four hits combined in 16.0 innings over his last three starts.

