High Point Rockers/NC State/Southern Guilford HS Product Edwards off to LA Angels

May 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers' first baseman Evan Edwards, the Atlantic League leader in batting average, home runs and RBI, has had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels. Edwards, 27, will report to the Angels in the coming days.

The former NC State and Southern Guilford High slugger leads the Atlantic League with 13 home runs, 43 RBI and a .375 batting average. Edwards is riding a 15-game hitting streak which ties for the longest in club history.

A fourth round draft pick of the Marlins in 2019 out of NC State, Edwards spent one year in the Miami organization and three season in the Tampa Bay farm system. He joined the Rockers prior to the 2024 campaign and hit .272 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI.

A former All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A selection at Southern Guilford High School, Edwards was one of just two players to start every game for NC State in 2019. He was among the Wolfpack's top hitters with a .330 batting average, 14 homers and 60 RBI over 61 games and had a 35-game on-base streak.

Edwards is the fourth Rocker to have their contract purchased by an MLB organization this year and the 43rd player over the Rockers six-year history. Since the start of spring training, RHP Peter Solomon is now in the Cubs organization, C Luke Napleton was selected by the Twins and LHP Jacob Edwards is in the Reds farm system.

The Rockers are 21-8 and own the Atlantic League's top over all record while holding a five-game lead over Southern Maryland in the South Division pennant race. High Point concludes a series at Charleston on Thursday night and returns home Friday to face the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.







