Revs vs. Ducks Game Suspended

May 30, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) Tonight's York Revolution game against the Long Island Ducks has been suspended after the completion of two and a half innings due to persistent inclement weather and forecasted severe storms.

The game will resume on Saturday, May 31, as part of a single-admission doubleheader, beginning at 4:00 p.m. The suspended game will be completed first, followed immediately by a seven-inning matchup. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets from tonight's suspended game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2025 regular season home game (subject to availability).

Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game days, it is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.







