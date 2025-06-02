Another Day, Another Series Win for First Place Revs

June 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution won their second series in as many days, coming from behind to beat the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a rescheduled rubber match, 5-3 on Monday afternoon at WellSpan Park in a seven-inning contest. The win followed the completion of a suspended game which Southern Maryland took, 5-4, as York maintains its five-game lead for first place in the North Division.

Matt Walker gave the Revs another strong starting effort on the mound, retiring his final eight batters as he went 5.2 innings and struck out seven with no walks. The Crabs managed just three runs (two earned) on six hits against the lefty who allowed single runs in the second (Sam Dexter RBI double), third (Ethan Wilson homer), and fourth (unearned on Brett Barrera single) but avoided big innings while his team put together a comeback.

The Revs scored single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth to draw even before going ahead with a pair of runs to break the tie in the sixth.

Down 2-0 in the third, Ryan Higgins and Michael Berglund teamed up for back-to-back hits to start the inning. Jalen Miller's fly out advanced Higgins to third, setting up Marty Costes who drove a sac fly to right cutting the deficit to 2-1.

After Southern Maryland went up 3-1 in the fourth, Jeffrey Wehler drilled an opposite field homer to right off Crabs starter Shawn Semple, bringing the Revs back within a run at 3-2.

Higgins led off the fifth with a knock to left and went first-to-third on Costes' two-out single to right field. That set the stage for Frankie Tostado who rocketed an RBI single back past Semple's feet and up the middle, tying the game at 3-3 on his league-leading 44th hit and his seventh RBI in the past three games.

Walker finished strong, striking out his final two to begin the sixth before Mauricio Llovera (3-0) entered and struck out Barrera on three pitches to end the inning.

Wehler led off the home sixth with a single to left and pinch runner Justin Acal went first-to-third as Bubba Alleyne ripped a single into right field. Higgins (3-for-3) delivered in the clutch, fighting off a go-ahead RBI bloop single to right field to put the Revs in front, and Berglund followed with a deep sac fly to center to go up 5-3.

Cam Robinson finished it off with his league-leading eighth save, working around a one-out single for a scoreless seventh.

Semple (3-2) went all six innings in a complete game loss in the contest that was rescheduled from a May 22 rainout.

The day began with the completion of a suspended game from May 21 as York embarked on a comeback attempt, trailing 4-1 after four innings from where play left off.

The Blue Crabs had built their lead 12 days earlier on a Barrera bloop RBI double in the second and three unearned runs around a throwing error in the third.

Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa did not allow a hit the first three innings but a pair of leadoff walks led to a Costes RBI single to right as York trailed 4-1 when play was halted due to rain.

Jordan Morales gave the Revs a lift on the mound, starting the resumption with three scoreless frames in the fifth, sixth, and seventh and four strikeouts. Morales teamed with Higgins who executed a pickoff on a hidden ball trick against Jackson Loftin in the seventh.

Brandon Lewis ripped an RBI single to left off Kahaloa in the sixth, and Miller nailed an RBI double to left field with two outs in the seventh as the Revs clawed within 4-3.

Southern Maryland got a critical insurance run in the ninth on Barrera's RBI single to right.

Higgins crushed a homer to left on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth, his second in as many days, but Kahaloa lasted 8.2 innings across the two portions of the contest, and Andre Scrubb entered to strike out Miller for the final out and the save, leaving the tying run at first.

Notes: Higgins (3-for-3) is 9-for-14 with two homers, five extra-base hits, four RBI, and eight runs scored over the last three calendar days, raising his average from .196 to .292. The Revs have won three straight, seven of their last eight, and 11 of their last 15 games. Their 22-11 record is the best through 33 games in franchise history, one game ahead of last year's mark. York has won eight of 11 total series. The Revs are 11-4 in come-from-behind decisions and are now 7-2 in games decided in a team's final at-bat. Revs pitchers combined to strike out eight and walk none in the victory, improving on the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the league (2.8) as they lead the league with 309 strikeouts as a staff and are tied for the fewest walks (111). They have retaken the league lead in team ERA at 4.46. Monday marked the first time since late in the 2017 season that the Revs were forced to schedule a one-day meeting with an opponent due to postponements and just the second time since 2012 (only the eighth time in franchise history). With the suspended game counting toward the original May 21 date, it officially closes the book on a month of May that saw the Revs deal with a franchise record five rainouts and two suspended games. The two suspended games came just nine days apart and it marks just the third season in franchise history in which the Revs have had to play a pair of suspended games. Those suspended games were completed over the past three days, part of a current stretch that will see York play 13 games in 11 days.

Roster Moves: Rookie infielder Justin Acal was signed prior to the games and scored a run in each game while stealing a base in the first contest. A native of Frederick, Md., the 24-year-old played Division I college ball at Pitt and Nevada after starring at Frederick Community College. York released infielder Mason Walker to open a roster spot.

