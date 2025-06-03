FerryHawks Play Long Ball to Halt Revs' Winning Streak

June 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Staten Island FerryHawks, 10-3 on Tuesday evening at WellSpan Park. York falls to 22-12 as they now lead the North Division by four games for first place.

Playing as Ritmo de York for the first time this season, the Revs fell behind early as Matt Scheffler bombed a two-out, three-run homer over the Arch Nemesis. Shayne Fontana connected on a three-run homer to right center in the second, also with two outs, and Eddy Diaz legged out an attempted double play turn for an RBI fielder's choice in the third as the visitors led 7-0 early.

York got on the board in the bottom of the third as Michael Berglund singled to right and Jalen Miller drilled a double down the left field line to set the table. Frankie Tostado brought a run home with an RBI ground out to second to make it a 7-1 game.

Revs starter Wes Scott (2-3) appeared to make an adjustment in the fourth, striking out the first two batters of the inning but got smoked by a line drive comebacker off the bat of Brandon Martorano. Despite being knocked to the ground, Scott gathered the ball and flipped to first for the final out of the inning. After being tended to on the mound, the Revs righty walked off under his own power.

J.C. Ramirez took over in the fifth and recorded a pair of ground outs to start the inning, but Aaron Takacs and Mark Contreras went back-to-back with home runs, extending the lead to 9-1.

The Revs scored two of their own in the bottom of the fifth as Ryan Higgins drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and scored all the way from second on Marty Costes' two-out infield single. Costes made it five consecutive games with an RBI, and Tostado followed by hammering his league-leading 20th double in just 34 games high off the batters' eye in center field, plating Costes to make it 9-3 as Tostado collected his ninth RBI in four contests.

Nate Scantlin led off the sixth with a homer to right center, the FerryHawks' fifth long ball of the night. The five home runs allowed are the most by the Revs in a game since June 17, 2023 vs Long Island, and it gave a boost to a FerryHawks offense that entered play last in the league with 24 homers, eight fewer than the next closest clubs.

Ian Churchill and Lukas Galdoni handled scoreless frames out of the Revs bullpen, and catcher William Simoneit saved the staff another inning of work, tossing a scoreless ninth in his second pitching appearance in four days.

The Revs managed three runs off Hawks starter Morgan McSweeney (4-0), his most allowed in a game this season, but the Staten Island righty went a season-high seven innings in the win. He limited York to six hits, walked two, and struck out seven.

Trayson Kubo finished it with two perfect innings out of the FerryHawks bullpen.

York will look to even the series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as lefty Danny Denz (0-1, 1.31) faces Staten Island southpaw Ryan Williamson (0-2, 7.71). It is Ritmo de York presented by WLCH FM Radio Centro, Motorsports Night presented by BAPS Motor Speedway, BAPS Motor Speedway Ticket Voucher Giveaway (first 500 fans), Bark in the Park presented by Stateline Canine, Pregame parade and photo op for Woof Pack Members, and Winning Wednesday presented by Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.