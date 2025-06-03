Hagerstown Slams Five Homers in Win

June 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

It took seven games for new Hagerstown manager Shane Turner to win for the first time.

His Flying Boxcars picked up that win with an exclamation point.

Hagerstown belted five homers and three doubles en route to a 12-4 win over the host Lancaster Stormers Tuesday evening at Penn Medicine Park in the opener of a three-game series.

Joe DeLuca led the 17 hit Hagerstown attack with a pair of homers, double and six RBI while Ossie Abreu also connected twice and drove in four. Miles Williams hit the other homer, a solo shot in the fifth off Keylan Killgore (1-3).

Hagerstown carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth thanks to Abreu's first long ball, a shot to right center in the second.

Lancaster scored three unearned runs off Mike Kickham (1-3) in the home fourth. Joseph Carpenter and Ariel Sandoval, who each banged out three hits, opened the inning with consecutive singles. Nick Lucky bunted into a force play for the first out. LeDarious Clark followed with a bounder to short, which Abreu fired into right field for an error as Sandoval raced home. Slater Schield grounded to short to produce a second run, and Welington Dotel dropped Danny Amaral's fly ball to right, allowing a third run to cross the plate.

Homers by DeLuca and Williams tied the game in the top of the fifth, but the Stormers were able to reestablish the lead in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Carpenter beat out an infield single. Sandoval followed with a long double to center as Lancaster grabbed its final lead at 4-3.

Thanks to an out at the plate on a would-be wild pitch, Killgore continued to hold the one-run lead with two outs into the sixth.

From there, the inning, and the night, fell apart for Lancaster.

Killgore walked Abreu and allowed a single to left by Joe Campagna before departing. Jackson Rees was summoned, and the right-hander, who had stranded all 11 runners inherited from a previous pitcher, yielded a two-run double to the right center gap by DeLuca.

Kyle Johnson got through the seventh inning unscathed, but Abreu and DeLuca connected off Scott Engler in the eighth to stretch the lead to 7-4. The Flying Boxcars tacked on five more in the ninth, two each on singles by Abreu and DeLuca.

Lancaster will send lefty Max Green (0-0) to the hill on Friday night against right-hander David Richardson (1-5). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Carpenter is batting over .400 at home...Mason Martin reached on an infield single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games...Amaral had Lancaster's only hit after the fifth inning, beating out a slow chopper to short in the ninth...Schield walked in the sixth inning and has now reached base in 20 of 22 games played.







