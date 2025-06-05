Revs Bust out the Boomsticks, Hammering the Hawks on Wednesday Night

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution launched four home runs and pounded a season-high 17 hits as they trounced the Staten Island FerryHawks, 13-7 on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park. The Revs (23-12) maintain their four-game lead for first place in the North Division with the win.

It was another comeback victory for the Revs who trailed early.

Damon Dues opened the scoring for Staten Island with a game-opening leadoff home run to left. Revs starter Danny Denz faced further trouble after a hit batter and a walk, but found his command to induce a ground out and a pair of strikeouts, escaping further trouble.

Staten Island plated a pair of unearned runs in the second as a Revs defense that had committed just three errors in the previous 11 games had an uncharacteristically shaky sequence. Dealing with a pair of infield singles that set the table, Denz was nearly out of the inning but an attempted double play turn from second baseman Jalen Miller got away allowing a run to score. Mark Contreras followed with a liner to right that Marty Costes initially appeared to catch staring into the setting sun but was unable to hang on as a second run scored and York trailed 3-0.

The Revs had a quick answer as William Simoneit drove a two-out double off the right field wall and Bubba Alleyne slammed a two-run homer to left, pulling within 3-2 in the second.

Matt Scheffler parked a solo homer to right in the third, his second long ball in as many nights as the FerryHawks led 4-2.

Miller walked and stole second to set the table for the Revs in the bottom of the third, and Costes nailed a two-run homer to left, tying the game at 4-4 on his seventh and eighth RBI in the past six games.

Staten Island led one more time in the fourth on Dues' RBI single to right center, but the Revs were about to deliver a haymaker, taking control of the game.

Ryan Higgins put York ahead to stay, bombing a tape measure two-run homer over the batters' eye in center, launching the Revs ahead 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth.

York ripped off five runs in the fifth to take a commanding 11-5 lead, batting around in the inning. Brandon Lewis' one-out single preceded a two-run homer on a missile to left by Jeffrey Wehler. Simoneit and Alleyne singled to keep the rally going and Justin Acal ripped a two-out RBI single past short for his first pro hit and RBI. Miller laced an RBI single to left, and Costes reached on a swinging bunt as Scheffler's throw from the catching position sailed up the first base line allowing another run to score on the third FerryHawk error of the night.

Brandon Martorano singled through the right side with two outs in the sixth to plate a Staten Island run, cutting the lead to 11-6 but the Revs bullpen kept the visitors at a distance.

York got that run back right away as Frankie Tostado nailed his league-leading 21st double to left center to lead off the home sixth and Wehler roped an RBI single to right center to make it 12-6.

Noah Denoyer struck out the side after a leadoff walk in the seventh and Mauricio Llovera worked around a hit batter and an error, striking out two in a scoreless eighth.

The Revs loaded the bases on walks in the bottom of the eighth before Alleyne claimed his third RBI of the night on a ground out to second.

Parker Bugg quickly struck out the first two in the ninth before losing the strike zone. Nate Scantlin's RBI single provided the final scoring before Bugg rebounded to strike out Contreras looking with the bases loaded for the Revs' 15th strikeout as a staff on the night, notching the final out.

Denz battled in the no-decision, allowing five runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings. He struck out seven and walked only one.

Hunter Dula (2-1) picked up the first four outs in relief to earn the win.

Staten Island lefty Ryan Williamson (0-3) suffered the loss, charged with six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings. Williamson had spent spring training in York on the Revs' preseason roster.

Notes: York's four homer game comes just three days after belting five round trippers in Sunday's win vs Long Island. Simoneit went 4-for-4 for his third career four-hit game and first since 2022 with Double-A Midland in the Oakland Athletics organization. Alleyne's homer was his third, all in the past week. Costes extends his RBI streak to six consecutive games. Tostado's 21 doubles are already more than halfway to a Revs single-season franchise record in only 35 games. Wehler (2-for-4, homer, three RBI) is now 11-for-24 with three home runs and seven RBI in the past seven games. Higgins is now 10-for-22 with three homers, six extra-base hits, and six RBI over the past five calendar days. Denoyer logged his sixth scoreless outing in the past seven and recorded at least three strikeouts for the sixth time in 14 appearances; he now has 29 strikeouts to just five walks in 15.0 innings on the year. The five-run fifth inning was the Revs' biggest inning since a seven-run fifth on May 18 vs Hagerstown. Staten Island stranded 13 runners tying the most by a Revs opponent this season (Lancaster, April 29). York's 23-12 record remains one game ahead of last year's squad for the best record in franchise history. York has won four of its past five and eight of its past 10. The Revs improve to 12-4 in comeback decisions, notching their fifth come-from-behind victory from down three runs or more. They now have a winning record when the opponent scores first (9-8).

