Lexington Loses Heartbreaker After Gastonia's Late Game Rally

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia, NC - The Lexington Legends travel down to Gastonia to take on the Ghost Peppers, looking to get back on track after being swept by the Dirty Birds. They would look to Nic Laio to try and get the win as the Peppers call upon the talent of Matt Heartman.

A very quiet game to get everything started as neither team could really find an edge against each other's defense. Each team found ways to get a runner on base, but weren't able to push them across.

Hartman would come out of the game in the top of the sixth and John Wilson would be put on the bump. He would not be in the game very long as he immediately gives up a solo shot to Curtis Terry to get Lexington on the board, his seventh home run of the season. He would then put two more runners on before Cory Thompson took over his duties. Thompson then struck out the next three Legends he faced to stop the landslide before it could start.

In the seventh the Legends threatened again with bases loaded, but an interference call against Curtis Terry would call the play dead and prevent a runner from scoring on a ball hit by Brady Whalen. This took the wind out of the Legends' sails as the Peppers once again stop the Legends from rallying. In the bottom of the eighth Gastonia was able to find some offense, with Kevin Watson launching a two-run homer to put the Ghost Peppers up for good as Lexington wasn't able to recover in the ninth.

Lexington falls 2-1, dropping to 16-18 on the season and their losing streak extends to four. Nick Horvath gets the win for Gastonia to improve his record to 2-2 and Nick Snyder is awarded his 5th save on the season, while Nic Laio gets the loss for Lexington to fall to 4-3 on the year. Lexington will look to regroup as they take on Gastonia again on Wednesday, June 4th at 12:30 PM for game two of the series.

The Legends will return home on June 6th to kick off their Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







