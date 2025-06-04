Atlantic League Names Player/Pitcher of the Month for April/May

(New York) - High Point Rockers first baseman Evan Edwards and pitcher Matt Solter, along with York Revolution reliever Cam Robinson, have earned the Atlantic League's first Players of the Month honors. Edwards is the Player of the Month while Robinson and Solter share Co-Pitchers of the Month honors.

Edwards, 27, led the Atlantic League in the three "triple crown" categories of batting average (.375), home runs (13) and RBI (43). Edwards played in 29 games, had 12 multiple-RBI games including a career-high seven against Southern Maryland on April 27, and added three multiple homer games. In addition, Edwards led the league in total bases and slugging percentage. He was riding a league-best 15-game hitting streak when his contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Angels on May 29.

Robinson, 25, led the Atlantic League with seven saves through the first five weeks of the season. He also garnered three wins all out of the bullpen in putting together a 3-1 record with a 0.73 ERA. In 12.1 innings of work, Robinson struck out 13 and walked just five while helping York to a 21-11 record and a 4.5 game lead in the ALPB's North Division.

Solter, 31, went 4-1 with two complete game shutouts over the first five weeks of the season. He was one out away from a seven-inning no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Gastonia on April 28, finishing with a one-hitter. He later tossed a nine inning two-hit shutout over Lexington at May 17 and finished with six shutout innings in a win over Charleston on May 29. Solter posted a 3.78 ERA and struck out 34 in his 38 innings of work for the month.

Solter and Edwards were the spark plugs to High Point Rockers 25-8 start to the Atlantic League season to lead the South Division. Robinson's dominance has helped York to a 21-11 record and a 4.5 game lead in the ALPB's North Division.







