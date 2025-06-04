Stormers Sign Dave Matthews

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have signed outfielder Dave Matthews to a contract, it was announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Matthews, 27, is coming off two years in the Pioneer League where he hit a combined .341 with 41 homers and 149 RBI in 170 games as a Northern Colorado Owl. The left- handed batter compiled an OPS of over 1.000 in both of his seasons with the Owlz.

Prior to that, the left-handed batter spent two seasons with Joliet in the Frontier League after coming out of Central Connecticut State University.

The Pittsburgh native, who grew up in Connecticut, batted .288 in his college career.

"Matthews is a guy that came recommended by a scout," said Peeples.

He's a good guy with a little power, and we wanted to see what he could do at this level."







