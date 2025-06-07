Caliente de Durango Purchases Tanner Tully's Contract

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that the contract of left-handed pitcher Tanner Tully has been purchased by Caliente de Durango of the Mexican League.

Tully, a native of Elkhart, IN, played college ball at Ohio State University where he would be named to a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American while also becoming the 11th Buckeye to be named as the Big Ten Freshman of the year. During his junior year would also be awarded First Team All-Big Ten before being drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in 2016. He would largely stay in Ohio, lending his talent to the Columbus Clippers and the Akron Ducks. He would be called up by Cleveland on April 22nd of 2022 where he made his first big league appearance against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

During Tully's time in Lexington he started 6 games and sported a 4.26 ERA and a 2-3 record with a total of 30 strikeouts and only 4 issued walks. His most notable night came on May 10th against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, where he was able to get the win as he tallied 7 strikeouts through 5.2 innings where he only allowed 2 runs. He now heads down south to lend his talents to Caliente de Durango who play at Estadio Francisco Villa in Durango, Mexico.







