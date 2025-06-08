Walk-Off Homer Denies Revs' Bid for Sweep in Lexington

(Lexington, Ky.): The York Revolution found themselves one out away from completing a series sweep but instead saw their six-game road winning streak snapped with an 8-7 defeat in 12 innings to the Lexington Legends on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field in the Atlantic League's longest game of the season to this point.

York struck first with a pair of two-out runs in the second inning, taking advantage of singles by Brandon Lewis and Jaylin Davis earlier in the frame. A wild pitch from Legends starter Wilton Castillo brought home Lewis, and Ryan Higgins legged out an infield single for his fourth consecutive RBI hit going back to Saturday night's game as the Revs led 2-0.

Lexington responded with a run in its half of the inning as Brian Fuentes drove a sac fly to center for an unearned run, but Revs starter Jordan Morales retired Pedro Gonzalez on a swinging bunt to catcher Michael Berglund, stranding runners at the corners with York leading 2-1.

Marty Costes further cemented his place in Revs history in the top of the third, obliterating a solo homer to left for a five-game homer streak and a 10-game RBI streak, both second longest in Revs history and one shy of a club record, while also extending his hitting streak to eight consecutive games. Frankie Tostado followed with his league-leading 23rd double on a bullet down the right field line, and with two outs, raced home to score on an RBI single up the middle from Jeffrey Wehler (eight-game hitting streak) as the Revs led 4-1.

York manufactured another run in the fourth as Davis singled to left, advanced to second on a passed ball, took third on a productive ground out to second by Bubba Alleyne, and scored on Higgins' sac fly to right marking his fifth consecutive plate appearance with a run batted in as the Revs led 5-1.

Lexington slashed into that lead in the bottom of the fourth as Fuentes drove a two-out, two-run homer to right center, cutting the margin to 5-3.

Gonzalez led off the fifth with a double on a 3-0 green light, advanced to third on J.T. Riddle's grounder to second, and scored on Curtis Terry's bouncer to second as Lexington pulled within 5-4.

The Legends made it four unanswered with an unearned run to pull even in the sixth. Reliever Lukas Galdoni struck out Dylan Rock to begin the inning, but a wild pitch allowed Rock to reach base. Ryan McCarthy's slow roller to second resulted in a throwing error when Jalen Miller hustled to field the ball and slipped, causing his throw to sail high and pull Tostado off the bag. Andy Atwood's sac bunt set up Fuentes for his fourth RBI which came on a game-tying grounder to short, knotting things at 5-5 before Galdoni retired Austin Bates on a fly out to strand the go-ahead run at third.

Gonzalez greeted righty Parker Bugg with a leadoff triple off the base of the center field fence in the bottom of the seventh, but after getting a soft line out with the infield in for the first out, the Revs nailed Gonzalez at the plate attempting to score on a ball in the dirt as Berglund recovered to feed Bugg for the tag.

While York escaped the Legends' seventh inning leadoff triple unscathed, the Revs wasted leadoff doubles in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings as they went 0-for-18 with runners in scoring position from the fourth into the 12th.

Mauricio Llovera and Noah Denoyer held it down in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, forcing the game into extras.

York managed a tenth inning run as Costes' grounder to second resulted in an errant throw by Atwood, plating Berglund to put the Revs on top 6-5.

Lexington took advantage of a wild pitch as Rock tied the game with a sac fly to center in the bottom of the tenth.

Neither team scored in the 11th as the Revs played just their second 12-inning game since 2019.

Miller put York ahead with a clutch two-out RBI double down the left field line for a 7-6 lead in the 12th on his third hit of the day.

Ian Churchill entered, looking to make it back-to-back days with saves after earning the fourth save of his career in Saturday's rain-shortened game. The Revs lefty struck out the first two batters to make it five consecutive hitters struck out by Churchill in the series, but Terry capped off the weekend with a walk-off two-run homer to center for the 8-7 final.

Notes: The walk-off defeat is just the second of the year for the Revs (May 15 at Southern Maryland) as they are now 7-3 in games decided in the final at-bat. The Revs fall to 3-3 in extra-inning contests. It's the Revs' first walk-off homer allowed since July 25, 2023 at Charleston when Telvin Nash ended a ten-inning contest. Costes' homer is his sixth on his current eight-game hitting streak. His 10-game RBI streak surpasses Jason Aspito (2008) and Ramon Castro (2010) for third longest in franchise history, one behind 11-game streaks established by Drew Mendoza and Donovan Casey the past two years. His five-game homer streak moves him past Chris Nowak (2012) and Eric Patterson (2013) for the second longest consecutive game homer streak in Revs history, one shy of Isaias Tejeda's record six-game streak in 2019. Tostado doubled twice and now has a whopping 24 doubles and 30 extra-base hits in just 38 games played. The Revs lost a six-game road winning streak which was their second of the year; they had previously had just three such streaks in club history, as the six-gamer tied their second-longest ever. Berglund announced his retirement, playing in his final game on Sunday; it was the 295th game of his pro career, the final 78 of which came in a Revs uniform. The Revs fall to 25-14, still the best record through 39 games in franchise history, as they remain four games ahead in first place in the North Division.

Up Next: York's road trip continues to Hagerstown on Tuesday night as LHP Danny Denz (0-1, 2.16) starts the opener at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







